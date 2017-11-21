Bellingham's Annika Reiss, left, and Cade Brown, were selected the All-Northwest Conference Cross County MVPs for 2017 by the league's coaches.
Bellingham's Annika Reiss, left, and Cade Brown, were selected the All-Northwest Conference Cross County MVPs for 2017 by the league's coaches. Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com
Bellingham's Annika Reiss, left, and Cade Brown, were selected the All-Northwest Conference Cross County MVPs for 2017 by the league's coaches. Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com

High School Sports

While one was expected, the other MVP pick was a well-deserved surprise for Bellingham

Bellingham Herald Staff

November 21, 2017 11:06 AM

While one half of Bellingham’s sweep of MVP honors on the 2017 All-Northwest Conference Cross County team released Tuesday certainly was expected, the other half was a bit of a surprise.

The league’s coaches selected Red Raiders junior Annika Reiss the girls MVP, putting her ahead of Class 2A state individual champion Kristen Garcia of Sedro-Woolley.

That’s not to say Reiss’ 2017 resume wasn’t worth of MVP status – it certainly was. Her second-place finish to Garcia at state was the only time she was not the first girls runner to cross the finish line first this season, including at the Northwest Conference Championships and 2A Bi-District Championships, the Sunfair Invitational and at the Carl Westling South Whidbey Invitational.

Bellingham teammate Cade Brown was selected the boys MVP, after he won the 2A boys state title to cap a season, in which he also won NWC and bi-district titles and finished fourth at the Sunfair Invitational and won the crown at the Westling Invitational.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Brown was joined on the boys first team by teammate Ty Veldhuisen, while Grace Much and Livi Lackland Henry were selected first team on the girls side.

Sehome, which swept the 2A state team titles, placed Rosie Kirker, Aspen Allsop and Emma Hageman on the girls first team and Reed Smith, Lucas Cunningham and Jacob Alexander on the boys first team.

Nooksack Valley’s Alyce Harlan, who won the first Class 1A individual title in school history, also was on the girls first team, along with Garcia, Ferndale’s Jaclyn Denham, Anacortes’ Heather Hanson and Burlington-Edison’s Anika Schlimmer. Bellingham’s Bill McClement and Sehome’s Kevin Ryan shared Coach of the Year honors on the girls side.

Lynden, Lynden Christian and Meridian each placed two runners on the boys first team: the Lions’ Tate Hutchins and Roscoe Perry; the Lyncs’ Eric Steiger and Brooks DeWaard; and the Trojans’ Kenny Barnes and Abbas Theophilus. Ryan earch Coach of the Year honors.

Whatcom County second-team selections on the boys side were: Meridian’s Nathan Schneider and Jaskaran Dhatt, Sehome’s Tadeuze Pforte and Roman Schroyer; Bellingham’s Timothy Crabtree, Drake Kirby and Drew McFall; Lynden’s Isaiah Ellis and Lynden Christian’s John Denhartog.

Second-team girls selections from Whatcom County were: Nooksack Valley’s Brooke DeBeeld; Sehome’s Emma Berreth; Meridian’s Ashley VanDenTop, Kendyl Otter and Emily Schneider; Squalicum’s Grace Oswin; and Bellingham’s Zoe Thompson and Kate Giesen.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cascade Christian tailback Tyquan Coleman talks about his team's wild win over Nooksack Valley

    After two early exits from the Class 1A state playoffs in the past two seasons, the No. 6 Cougars survive a wild, weird game, winning 61-53 over Nooksack Valley

Cascade Christian tailback Tyquan Coleman talks about his team's wild win over Nooksack Valley

Cascade Christian tailback Tyquan Coleman talks about his team's wild win over Nooksack Valley 0:25

Cascade Christian tailback Tyquan Coleman talks about his team's wild win over Nooksack Valley
Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday 3:21

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday
Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 2:02

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017

View More Video