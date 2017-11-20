Lynden Christian senior outside hitter Avery Dykstra, left, junior outside/middle hitter Torina Hommes and junior libero Kelsie Otter have been selected first-team All-Class 1A State Tournament.
High School Sports

These three Lynden Christian volleyball players earned all-state tournament honors

Bellingham Herald Staff

November 20, 2017 03:13 PM

The Lynden Christian volleyball team just missed advancing to its fourth straight Class 1A state championship match earlier this month, but the Lyncs certainly made their mark on the tournament.

In addition to advancing to the semifinals and placing third, LC placed three players on the first-team all-state tournament team. Senior outside hitter Avery Dykstra led the way and was joined by junior outside/middle hitter Torina Hommes and junior libero Kelsie Otter.

State champion King’s sophomore outside hitter Alli Hansen was selected tournament MVP.

