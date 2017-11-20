She won a pair of state titles earlier this month, but she did this three times

Whatcom County swimmers, divers and relays claimed nine of the 12 first-team spots on the 2017 All-Northwest Conference Girls Swim Team.
Squalicum’s Yanran Le was a three-time first-team selection, as she was a top pick in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke and joined Grace Tuemper, Madyson Flaming and McKenzie Pham on the Storm’s first-team 400 freestyle relay (3:55.22). Le won individual Class 3A state titles in the 200 IM (2:05.42) and 100 breast (1:03.18) earlier this month.
In addition to her relay teammates, Le was joined on the first team by Squalicum diver Helene Syncott, who finished second at state.
Sehome’s Joyce Kim was the first-team selection in the 100 backstroke (1:01.92) and joined Grace Kim, Sarah Leung and Marianna Kemp on Sehome’s first-team 200 medley relay team (1:56.54).
Ferndale’s Kyrie Fairbairn was a two-time first-team pick in the 200 freestyle (2:00.40) and 100 freestyle (55.81 seconds), while Lynden’s Sara Jones was the first-team selection in the 50 freestyle (26.11 seconds).
Rounding out the first team selections were Anacortes’ 200 freestyle relay team, Hope Evans in the 100 butterfly and Breanna Palmer-Perry in the 500 freestyle.
Whatcom County second team selections were: Squalicum’s 200 medley relay, Grace Kim in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, Bellingham’s Carly Preator in diving and the Sehome 200 freestyle relay team; while third-team selections were: Squalicum’s Alyssa Diller in the 50 freestyle, Joyce Kim in the 100 butterfly, Jones in the 100 freestyle, Leung in the 500 freestyle, the Squalicum 200 freestyle relay team, Truemper in the 100 backstroke, Bellingham’s Avey Bathum in the 100 breaststroke and the Sehome 400 freestyle relay team.
