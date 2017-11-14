These seven Whatcom County players earned first-team All-Northwest Conference honors

After four Whatcom County volleyball teams brought home state trophies last weekend, the area placed seven players on the All-Northwest Conference team, released earlier this week.
Burlington-Edison senior middle blocker Afton Field, who helped the Tigers win the Class 2A state championship, beat out Squalicum senior outside hitter Emma Schroder for Outstanding Player of the Year honors by just one point in a vote by the league’s coaches.
Schroder was joined on the first team by Lynden Christian junior middle hitter Torina Hommes and junior libero Kelsie Otter, Blaine senior right side hitter Camryn Vosloh, Ferndale junior outside hitter Kylie Honrud and junior setter Hailey Pelton, Burlington-Edison senior setter Allyson Ray and Lynden senior outside hitter Belle Jacob.
Jacob helped the Lions reach the 2A title match before falling to Burlington-Edison on Saturday, while Hommes and Otter helped the Lyncs place third in the Class 1A State Tournament and Honrud and Pelton played a big part in Ferndale placing sixth at the Class 3A tourney.
Whatcom County players selected second-team all-NWC were Lynden senior outside hitter Abbi Broussard, Lynden Christian senior outside hitter Avery Dykstra, Blaine senior outside hitter Josie Deming, Nooksack Valley senior middle Katrina Gimmaka and Sehome senior setter Haley Wilson.
Jacob also was selected first-team All-Class 2A State Tournament along with Sehome sophomore outside hitter Cameron Hodges, who helped the Mariners place sixth. Lynden’s Broussard and sophomore middle Savone Sterk were second-team selections, while Bonson and Sehome sophomore outside hitter Amaya Roberts were on the honorable mention list.
