She broke a meet record last time out; here’s what she did in the state preliminaries

Squalicum senior Yanran Le posted the fastest qualifying time in the 100 breaststroke to highlight Whatcom’s County’s performance in the Class 3A State Girls Swimming Preliminaries Friday at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
Le, who six days earlier broke the Class 3A Northwest District Meet record with her time of 1 minute, 5.35 seconds in the event, shave nearly a second and a half off that time, finishing the event in a blistering 1:03.88. Stanwood’s Jetlyn Hau had the second fastest qualifying time in 1:04.49 Friday.
That was not all for Le, as she also posted the third-fastest preliminary time in the 200 individual medley with her time of 2:07.93, as she qualified for the event finals in both events. The times of the top three swimmers in the IM are within less than a second of each other.
“She looked crisp; she looked strong,” Squalicum coach Randy Elsner said. “We’re hoping for some good things tomorrow.”
Le, who has committed to swim for Columbia University next year, finished runner up in the 100 breaststroke as a junior and was fifth in the IM.
Squalicum’s Helene Synnott also had an impressive day, as she stands third in the diving competition after the semifinals with a score of 276.35, less than 14 points behind leader Kayli Kersavage from Snohomish (290.20).
Ferndale’s Kyrie Fairbairn also qualified for the consolation finals in the 200 freestyle with the 14th-fastest qualifying mark (2:01.31).
Class 2A
Sehome’s Grace Kim will swim in three different state finals events after placing in Friday’s Class 2A State Girls Swimming Preliminaries at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
Kim placed third in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:06.77, sixth in the 200 IM (2:17.44) and helped Sehome finish fifth in the 200 medley relay (1:57.53) with teammates Joyce Kim, Sarah Leung and Marianna Kemp.
Joyce Kim will also swim in the state finals on day two as she placed eighth in the 100 backstroke with her time of 1:02.08.
Bellingham’s Carley Preator had a third-place finish in the diving prelims with a score of 136.00. Mei Personius will swim in the consolation finals as she placed 15th (102.75).
Sarah Jones will swim in two consolation finals as a member of Lynden’s 200 medley relay team with Damara Gerbrandt, Megan Rouse and Aleya DeBoer which placed 16th (2:04.35) and in the 50 freestyle with the 14th-fastest qualifying mark (26.11)
Sehome’s 200 freestyle relay team of Wanling Kratzman, Yoshimi Lin, Aidia Nyman, and Leung placed 14th with a time of 1:50.07.
Bellingham’s Avey Bathum (1:12.37) and Wanling Kratzman of Sehome (1:13.66) finished 10th and 15th respectively in the 100 breaststroke.
Sehome will have another relay team swim, but this time in the 400 freestyle consolation finals as Grace Kim, Leung, Kemp and Joyce Kim finished 11th (3:56.61).
Hall of Fame
Former Sehome swimmer Megan Thompson-Wall, who now lives in Seattle, will be inducted into the Washington Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association Hall of Fame at 7 p.m. Saturday before the Class 2A championships.
Thompson-Wall graduated in 1994, after helping the Mariners to three second-place finishes at state and a state title. Individually, she won Class 3A the 100 backstroke title in 1990, ’92 and ’93 and was a part of five state champion relay teams. She also holds or was part of “a number of Sehome school records.”
Thompson-Wall becomes the second Bellingham swimmer to enter the Hall, joining 1960s Bellingham swimmer John Wilson.
Whatcom County state swimming preliminary results
Class 2A
200 MEDLEY RELAY
Swimmers
Time (pl.)
Sehome
Joyce Kim
Grace Kim
Sarah Leung
Marianna Kemp
1:57.53 (5)
Lynden
Sara Jones
Damara Gerbrandt
Megan Rouse
Aleya DeBoer
2:04.35 (16)
Bellingham
Jacqueline Fabian
Avey Bathum
Mimi Myers
Celeste Rehm
2:07.23 (18)
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY
School
Time (pl.)
Grace Kim
Sehome
2:17.44 (6)
Wanling Kratzman
Sehome
2:29.81 (22)
50 FREESTYLE
School
Time (pl.)
Sara Jones
Lynden
26.11 (14)
DIVING
School
Score (pl.)
Carley Preator
Bellingham
136.00 (3)
Mei Personius
Bellingham
102.75 (15)
Stephanie Kirker
Sehome
86.45 (22)
500 FREESTYLE
School
Time (pl.)
Sarah Leung
Sehome
5:52.33 (17)
Marianna Kemp
Sehome
5:54.42 (18)
Celeste Rehm
Bellingham
6:04.35 (22)
200 FREESTYLE RELAY
Swimmers
Time (pl.)
Sehome
Wanling Kratzman
Yoshimi Lin
Aidia Nyman
Sarah Leung
1:50.07 (14)
Bellingham
Avey Bathum
Jacqueline Fabian
Elizabeth Coleman
Celeste Rehm
1:54.65 (23)
100 BACKSTROKE
School
Time (pl.)
Joyce Kim
Sehome
1:02.08 (8)
Sara Jones
Lynden
1:05.76 (19)
100 BREASTSTROKE
School
Time (pl.)
Grace Kim
Sehome
1:06.77 (3)
Avey Bathum
Bellingham
1:12.37 (10)
Wanling Kratzman
Sehome
1:13.66 (15)
400 FREESTYLE RELAY
Swimmers
Time (pl.)
Sehome
Grace Kim
Sarah Leung
Marianna Kemp
Joyce Kim
3:56.61 (11)
Lynden
Sara Jones
Megan Rouse
Aleya DeBoer
Damara Gerbrandt
4:07.60 (17)
Class 3A
200 MEDLEY RELAY
Swimmers
Time (pl.)
Squalicum
Grace Truemper
Yanran Le
McKenzie Pham
Alyssa Diller
1:58.39 (19)
200 FREESTYLE
School
Time (pl.)
Kyrie Fairbairn
Ferndale
2:01.31 (14)
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY
School
Time (pl.)
Yanran Le
Squalicum
2:07.93 (3)
DIVING
School
Score (pl.)
Helene Synnott
Squalicum
276.55 (3)
100 FREESTYLE
School
Time (pl.)
Kyrie Fairbairn
Ferndale
57.04 (22)
100 BACKSTROKE
School
Time (pl.)
Grace Truemper
Squalicum
1:06.89 (23)
100 BREASTSTROKE
School
Time (pl.)
Yanran Le
Squalicum
1:03.88 (1)
400 FREESTYLE RELAY
Swimmers
Time (pl.)
Squalicum
Grace Truemper
McKenzie Pham
Madyson Flaming
Yanran Le
3:58.65 (21)
