Sehome has been the underdog in the playoffs; could they play spoiler at state?

Sehome’s early practices leading up to the the Class 2A State Volleyball Tournament in Lacey turned out to be a blessing and a curse.

The Mariners were wide awake for their 9 a.m. match with Spokane East Valley and took the match in four sets 25-23, 12-25, 25-8, 25-16. Cameron Hodges had eight aces, six kills and 21 digs, Grace Vander Griend added seven kills, Haley Wilson had 26 assists and 14 digs and Lexi McGowan went for four aces, four assists and 22 digs. In the third set, Sehome jumped out to a 14-0 advantage thanks to the serve game of Hodges.

“We’d been practicing in the mornings to get ready for this game,” Sehome assistant coach Derek Hahn said. “We started hitting our spots on serves and passing well.”

The good passing didn’t linger into the second game though as Sehome combined facing a tough Ridgefield team and mental errors resulting in a 25-21, 25-19, 25-16 loss.

“We struggled with our passes off of the first ball,” Hahn said. “We needed to do a better job at the things we could control.”

McGowan had 19 digs, Wilson added 20 assists and Aspen Garrison was the kill leader with seven and she had a block.

Sehome will now face Pullman in an elimination match at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

“We’ll see how we respond after losing but it’s either we come out and play our kind of volleyball and have a chance for fifth or sixth, or we don’t and go home thankful for the memories,” Hahn said.