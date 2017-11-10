Lynden has been to state 21 times but is still seeking that elusive state title

The third-ranked Lions showed that a little bit of experience can go a long way during day one of the Class 2A state tournament Friday in Lacey with wins over North Kitsap and Pullman to advance to the semifinals.

Lynden seniors Abi Broussard and Isabelle Jacob shined in both matches and helped lead their teams to victories. In the first match, Broussard finished with three aces and nine kills while Jacob had two aces and 12 kills. The Lions won in straight sets 25-14, 25-21, 25-20.

Lauren Groen had nine digs, Savonne Sterk had eight kills, two blocks and 12 digs, Robin Scarlett had six kills and 13 digs and Kyla Bonsen had three aces, three kills and 40 assists.

In the quarterfinal match against Pullman, Jacob did it all with 18 kills, two aces and 15 digs. Broussard followed with 12 kills. Freshman Faith Baar added six kills and three blocks. The Lions won in four sets 25-9, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17.

Lynden coach Chris Elsner was ecstatic after the matches.

“On to the Final Four!” Elsner said.

Lynden will play Ridgefield at 12:30 p.m. Saturday with the winner moving on to the state title game. The Lions have been to state 21 times in school history and have claimed seven state trophies, but have never captured a state title.