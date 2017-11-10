Ferndale has been to state 6 of the last 7 years but had never done this until now

It was a tale of two matches for the Ferndale volleyball team as it rolled through Stadium in straight sets but was defeated by Eastside Catholic in the same fashion during the Class 3A state tournament Friday in Kennewick.

The first match was a “pretty well distributed team effort,” according to Ferndale coach Patti Hoelzle. Kylie Honrud had seven kills and Nicole Headrick and Hailey Pelton each had five kills. Ferndale took to match 25-13, 25-21, 25-23.

“We didn’t have one outstanding player but everyone just did their job,” Hoelzle said. “We just stayed calm and had confidence that we were in the tournament for a reason.”

Ferndale has made it to state six times in the last seven years and this was the first time the Golden Eagles had won their first round match.

In the second game however, Ferndale ran into the up-tempo offense of Eastside Catholic which it was not prepared for.

“It took us a bit by surprise,” Hoelzle said. “We made a few mental errors too and in the quarterfinals of the state tournament you can’t have those.”

Hoelzle said she was proud of the leadership her two junior captains, Pelton and Jolie Hinson, showed.

“They are mentally tough and talk all the time no matter what,” Hoelzle said. “They’re the heart and soul of our team.”

Ferndale will have to rely on its heart and soul to earn a trophy as the Golden Eagles need a win over Lakeside Saturday to play for fifth or sixth place.