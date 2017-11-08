Fernale's Hailey Pelton, from left, Lynden's Ahi Broussard, Lynden Christian's Sofie Fransen and Sehome's Sehome's Lex McGowan lead their teams into the state volleyball tournaments this weekend.
High School Sports

Here’s how the brackets break down for the four Whatcom volleyball teams headed to state

Bellingham Herald Staff

November 08, 2017 1:04 PM

The Class 3A Northwest District champion Ferndale volleyball team moved up to No. 2 in Class 3A in the final version of the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings released late Tuesday, while Lynden jumped to No. 3 in the Class 2A rankings after finishing third in the 2A bi-district tournament. Class 1A bi-district champion Lynden Christian stayed at No. 3.

Ferndale (16-1) faces unranked Stadium in the first round of the 3A state tournament Friday at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. The Golden Eagles could see top-ranked Capital in the state semifinals, while the rest of the top eight is on the other side of the bracket.

Lynden (13-5) opens the 2A state tournament in Lacey against seventh-ranked North Kitsap, while Sehome (8-11), which finished second in the bi-district tournament, will face unranked Spokane East Valley in the first round. Top-ranked Burlington-Edison is on the other side of the bracket from the Lions and Mariners, but Sehome could face No. 2 Ridgefield in the quarterfinals, and No. 5 Tumwater and No. 10 Pullman are in Lynden’s quarter bracket.

Lynden Christian (15-2) opens the 1A state tournament against No. 6 Freeman Friday at the Yakima SunDome and could face No. 1 Nine Mile Falls Lakeside, No. 4 King’s or No. 5 Castle Rock in the state semifinals. No. 2 Cascade Leavenworth is on the other side of the bracket.

