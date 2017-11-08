Here’s how the brackets break down for the four Whatcom volleyball teams headed to state

The Class 3A Northwest District champion Ferndale volleyball team moved up to No. 2 in Class 3A in the final version of the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings released late Tuesday, while Lynden jumped to No. 3 in the Class 2A rankings after finishing third in the 2A bi-district tournament. Class 1A bi-district champion Lynden Christian stayed at No. 3.
Ferndale (16-1) faces unranked Stadium in the first round of the 3A state tournament Friday at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. The Golden Eagles could see top-ranked Capital in the state semifinals, while the rest of the top eight is on the other side of the bracket.
Lynden (13-5) opens the 2A state tournament in Lacey against seventh-ranked North Kitsap, while Sehome (8-11), which finished second in the bi-district tournament, will face unranked Spokane East Valley in the first round. Top-ranked Burlington-Edison is on the other side of the bracket from the Lions and Mariners, but Sehome could face No. 2 Ridgefield in the quarterfinals, and No. 5 Tumwater and No. 10 Pullman are in Lynden’s quarter bracket.
Lynden Christian (15-2) opens the 1A state tournament against No. 6 Freeman Friday at the Yakima SunDome and could face No. 1 Nine Mile Falls Lakeside, No. 4 King’s or No. 5 Castle Rock in the state semifinals. No. 2 Cascade Leavenworth is on the other side of the bracket.
