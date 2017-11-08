Squalicum’s Yanran Le swims swimms during a meet in October 2015 at Arne Hanna Aquatic Center. Le has the third-fasted Class 3A seed time in the 200 individual medley and fastest time in the 100 breaststroke.
High School Sports

Whatcom County added these 14 wild card entries to its state swimming contingent

Bellingham Herald Staff

November 08, 2017 12:20 PM

Fourteen Whatcom County swimmers, divers and relays were added to the list of athletes headed to this weekend’s Class 2A and 3A Girls Swimming State Championships in Federal Way earlier this week when the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released its wild card invitations.

Wild cards are distributed after the completion of all district qualifiers to the competitors with the next fastest times to fill out the fields in each event.

The Squalicum 400 freestyle relay team was the only 3A wild card entry.

Sehome received six wild cards, as Wanling Kratzman was added to the 200 individual medley field along with Stephanie Kirker and Marianna Kemp in diving, Sarah Leung in the 500 freestyle, Joyce Kim in the 100 backstroke and the Mariners’ 200 freestyle relay team.

Bellingham picked up four wild cards: Mei Personius in diving, Celeste Rehm in the 500 freestyle and the Red Raiders’ 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams. Lynden got three wild cards with the addition of Sara Jones in the 50 freestyle and the Lions 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.

The state preliminaries will be held Friday (9:45 a.m. 3A and 6:30 p.m. 2A), with the finals to follow Saturday (9:25 a.m. 3A and 7:10 p.m. 2A) at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

Whatcom County state swimming qualifiers

Class 2A

Swimmer

School

Event

Seed mark

Swimmers TBD

Sehome

200 medley relay

2:01.97

Swimmers TBD

Bellingham*

200 medley relay

2:06.30

Swimmers TBD

Lynden*

200 medley relay

2:06.32

Grace Kim

Sehome

200 IM

2:18.68

Wanling Kratzman*

Sehome

200 IM

2:28.97

Sara Jones*

Lynden

50 freestyle

26.35

Carley Preator

Bellingham

Diving

292.15

Mei Personius*

Bellingham

Diving

248.95

Stephanie Kirker*

Sehome

Diving

209.25

Marianna Kemp*

Sehome

500 freestyle

5:54.24

Sarah Leung*

Sehome

500 freestyle

5:55.02

Celeste Rehm*

Bellingham

500 freestyle

5:58.80

Swimmers TBD

Sehome*

200 freestyle relay

1:51.86

Swimmers TBD

Bellingham*

200 freestyle relay

1:54.51

Joyce Kim*

Sehome

100 backstroke

1:03.26

Sara Jones

Lynden

100 backstroke

1:05.45

Grace Kim

Sehome

100 breaststroke

1:06.87

Avey Bathum

Bellingham

100 breaststroke

1:13.48

Wanling Kratzman

Sehome

100 breaststroke

1:14.37

Swimmers TBD

Sehome

400 freestyle relay

3:59.58

Swimmers TBD

Lynden*

400 freestyle relay

4:10.77

Class 3A

Swimmer

School

Event

Seed mark

Swimmers TBD

Squalicum

200 medley relay

1:57.15

Kyrie Fairbairn

Ferndale

200 freestyle

2:00.40

Yanran Le

Squalicum

200 IM

2:08.28

Helene Synnott

Squalicum

Diving

394.35

Kyrie Fairbairn

Ferndale

100 freestyle

55.81

Grace Truemper

Squalicum

100 backstroke

1:05.14

Yanran Le

Squalicum

100 breaststroke

1:05.35

Swimmers TBD

Squalicum*

400 freestyle relay

3:55.22

*Wild card entry

