Whatcom County added these 14 wild card entries to its state swimming contingent

Fourteen Whatcom County swimmers, divers and relays were added to the list of athletes headed to this weekend’s Class 2A and 3A Girls Swimming State Championships in Federal Way earlier this week when the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released its wild card invitations.
Wild cards are distributed after the completion of all district qualifiers to the competitors with the next fastest times to fill out the fields in each event.
The Squalicum 400 freestyle relay team was the only 3A wild card entry.
Sehome received six wild cards, as Wanling Kratzman was added to the 200 individual medley field along with Stephanie Kirker and Marianna Kemp in diving, Sarah Leung in the 500 freestyle, Joyce Kim in the 100 backstroke and the Mariners’ 200 freestyle relay team.
Bellingham picked up four wild cards: Mei Personius in diving, Celeste Rehm in the 500 freestyle and the Red Raiders’ 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams. Lynden got three wild cards with the addition of Sara Jones in the 50 freestyle and the Lions 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.
The state preliminaries will be held Friday (9:45 a.m. 3A and 6:30 p.m. 2A), with the finals to follow Saturday (9:25 a.m. 3A and 7:10 p.m. 2A) at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
Whatcom County state swimming qualifiers
Class 2A
Swimmer
School
Event
Seed mark
Swimmers TBD
Sehome
200 medley relay
2:01.97
Swimmers TBD
Bellingham*
200 medley relay
2:06.30
Swimmers TBD
Lynden*
200 medley relay
2:06.32
Grace Kim
Sehome
200 IM
2:18.68
Wanling Kratzman*
Sehome
200 IM
2:28.97
Sara Jones*
Lynden
50 freestyle
26.35
Carley Preator
Bellingham
Diving
292.15
Mei Personius*
Bellingham
Diving
248.95
Stephanie Kirker*
Sehome
Diving
209.25
Marianna Kemp*
Sehome
500 freestyle
5:54.24
Sarah Leung*
Sehome
500 freestyle
5:55.02
Celeste Rehm*
Bellingham
500 freestyle
5:58.80
Swimmers TBD
Sehome*
200 freestyle relay
1:51.86
Swimmers TBD
Bellingham*
200 freestyle relay
1:54.51
Joyce Kim*
Sehome
100 backstroke
1:03.26
Sara Jones
Lynden
100 backstroke
1:05.45
Grace Kim
Sehome
100 breaststroke
1:06.87
Avey Bathum
Bellingham
100 breaststroke
1:13.48
Wanling Kratzman
Sehome
100 breaststroke
1:14.37
Swimmers TBD
Sehome
400 freestyle relay
3:59.58
Swimmers TBD
Lynden*
400 freestyle relay
4:10.77
Class 3A
Swimmer
School
Event
Seed mark
Swimmers TBD
Squalicum
200 medley relay
1:57.15
Kyrie Fairbairn
Ferndale
200 freestyle
2:00.40
Yanran Le
Squalicum
200 IM
2:08.28
Helene Synnott
Squalicum
Diving
394.35
Kyrie Fairbairn
Ferndale
100 freestyle
55.81
Grace Truemper
Squalicum
100 backstroke
1:05.14
Yanran Le
Squalicum
100 breaststroke
1:05.35
Swimmers TBD
Squalicum*
400 freestyle relay
3:55.22
*Wild card entry
Comments