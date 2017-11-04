High School Sports

They knew she was fast, but this was ‘the icing on the cake’ for the Squalicum swim team

By David Rasbach

November 04, 2017 8:55 PM

Squalicum girls swimmer Yanran Le won the Class 3A Northwest District title in the 100 breaststroke, setting a new district meet record in the process. Le’s finished the race in 1 minute, 5.35 seconds Saturday at the Snohomish Aquatic Center.

“That was the icing on the cake for us,” Squalicum coach Randy Elsner said.

Le also placed second in the 200 individual medley, earning her another automatic berth to next weeks state meet, and was part of the Storm’s second-place 200 medley relay along with Grace Truemper, Mckenzie Pham and Alyssa Diller, which also earned an automatic berth to state. Truemper also earned a trip to state by placing third in the 100 backstroke, while Helene Synnott finished second in diving.

Ferndale also had a double state qualifier, as Kyrie Fairbairn finished second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle.

Squalicum finished sixth with 188 points behind champion Shorecrest’s 422, while Ferndale was 12th with 81.

Class 2A

Grace King finished second in both her individual events – the 200 individual medley and the 100 breastroke – at the Class 2A bi-district championships at Fidalgo Pool in Anacortes and ended up finishing second for swimmer of the meet honors to the swimmer who beat her in both events – Liberty’s Abby Russell.

“Grace had a couple of amazing swims,” Mariners coach Don Helling said. “She’ll probably be the No. 2 seed at state (in the breastroke). She dropped two seconds off her time.”

The Mariners also got fourth-place finishes from all three relays, advancing the 200 medley and 400 freestyle to state based on time.

Bellingham also had a couple of state qualifiers, as Carley Preator finished second in diving and Avy Bathum was third in the 100 breaststroke.

Sehome finished fourth with 155 points behind Liberty (384.5), Anacortes (223) and Sammamish (222.5). Bellingham was fifth (99) and Lynden tied for seventh (71).

Whatcom County state qualifiers this weekend

Class 2A

Swimmer

School

Event

Mark (Pl.)

Joyce Kim

Wanling Kratzman

Sarah Leung

Marianna Kemp

Sehome

200 medley relay

2:01.97 (4)

Grace Kim

Sehome

200 IM

2:18.68 (2)

Carley Preator

Bellingham

Diving

292.15 (2)

Grace Kim

Sehome

100 breaststroke

1:06.87 (2)

Avey Bathum

Bellingham

100 breaststroke

1:13.48 (3)

Joyce Kim

Sarah Leung

Marianna Kemp

Grace Kim

Sehome

400 freestyle relay

3:59.58 (4)

Class 3A

Swimmer

School

Event

Mark (Pl.)

Grace Truemper

Yanran Le

Mckenzie Pham

Alyssa Diller

Squalicum

200 medley relay

1:57.15 (3)

Kyrie Fairbairn

Ferndale

200 freestyle

2:00.40 (2)

Yanran Le

Squalicum

200 IM

2:08.28 (2)

Helene Synnott

Squalicum

Diving

394.35 (2)

Kyrie Fairbairn

Ferndale

100 freestyle

55.81 (3)

Grace Truemper

Squalicum

100 backstroke

1:05.14 (3)

Yanran Le

Squalicum

100 breaststroke

1:05.35 (1)

NOTE: Only reflects state qualifiers from the district meets. Any other state qualifying marks from earlier in the season are not included.

