They knew she was fast, but this was ‘the icing on the cake’ for the Squalicum swim team

Squalicum girls swimmer Yanran Le won the Class 3A Northwest District title in the 100 breaststroke, setting a new district meet record in the process. Le’s finished the race in 1 minute, 5.35 seconds Saturday at the Snohomish Aquatic Center.
“That was the icing on the cake for us,” Squalicum coach Randy Elsner said.
Le also placed second in the 200 individual medley, earning her another automatic berth to next weeks state meet, and was part of the Storm’s second-place 200 medley relay along with Grace Truemper, Mckenzie Pham and Alyssa Diller, which also earned an automatic berth to state. Truemper also earned a trip to state by placing third in the 100 backstroke, while Helene Synnott finished second in diving.
Ferndale also had a double state qualifier, as Kyrie Fairbairn finished second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle.
Squalicum finished sixth with 188 points behind champion Shorecrest’s 422, while Ferndale was 12th with 81.
Class 2A
Grace King finished second in both her individual events – the 200 individual medley and the 100 breastroke – at the Class 2A bi-district championships at Fidalgo Pool in Anacortes and ended up finishing second for swimmer of the meet honors to the swimmer who beat her in both events – Liberty’s Abby Russell.
“Grace had a couple of amazing swims,” Mariners coach Don Helling said. “She’ll probably be the No. 2 seed at state (in the breastroke). She dropped two seconds off her time.”
The Mariners also got fourth-place finishes from all three relays, advancing the 200 medley and 400 freestyle to state based on time.
Bellingham also had a couple of state qualifiers, as Carley Preator finished second in diving and Avy Bathum was third in the 100 breaststroke.
Sehome finished fourth with 155 points behind Liberty (384.5), Anacortes (223) and Sammamish (222.5). Bellingham was fifth (99) and Lynden tied for seventh (71).
Whatcom County state qualifiers this weekend
Class 2A
Swimmer
School
Event
Mark (Pl.)
Joyce Kim
Wanling Kratzman
Sarah Leung
Marianna Kemp
Sehome
200 medley relay
2:01.97 (4)
Grace Kim
Sehome
200 IM
2:18.68 (2)
Carley Preator
Bellingham
Diving
292.15 (2)
Grace Kim
Sehome
100 breaststroke
1:06.87 (2)
Avey Bathum
Bellingham
100 breaststroke
1:13.48 (3)
Joyce Kim
Sarah Leung
Marianna Kemp
Grace Kim
Sehome
400 freestyle relay
3:59.58 (4)
Class 3A
Swimmer
School
Event
Mark (Pl.)
Grace Truemper
Yanran Le
Mckenzie Pham
Alyssa Diller
Squalicum
200 medley relay
1:57.15 (3)
Kyrie Fairbairn
Ferndale
200 freestyle
2:00.40 (2)
Yanran Le
Squalicum
200 IM
2:08.28 (2)
Helene Synnott
Squalicum
Diving
394.35 (2)
Kyrie Fairbairn
Ferndale
100 freestyle
55.81 (3)
Grace Truemper
Squalicum
100 backstroke
1:05.14 (3)
Yanran Le
Squalicum
100 breaststroke
1:05.35 (1)
NOTE: Only reflects state qualifiers from the district meets. Any other state qualifying marks from earlier in the season are not included.
