A point here, a point there; it ends up making the difference for Squalicum volleyball

The Squalicum volleyball team didn’t just fall one win short of advancing to state, coach Joe Amaral figures the difference between his team heading the Kennewick next week and staying home was just a couple of points.
The Storm lost 23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 20-25 to Snohomish in a winner-to-state match of the Class 3A Northwest District Tournament Saturday at Marysville-Pilchuck.
“It was a good game,” Amaral said. “The first two sets we lost by two points, so we just needed to be one play better, and it could have been different. When you consider we won the third set, we could have gotten out of their with a sweep.”
Amaral was extremely pleased with how his team played, especially considering leading hitter Emma Schroder went down in the fourth set after aggravating a MCL sprain she suffered a week earlier.
“It was definitely tough on us,” Amaral said. “We know what she means to us, and we hate to see her just go down like that.”
Schroder had 20 kills and 11 digs before the injury to go with Karissa Weeda’s 10 kills, 10 digs and two aces.
Squalicum (14-5) advanced to the match with a 25-14, 25-20, 25-14 victory over Lynnwood earlier Saturday, as Amaral said his team “found it’s rhythm and coasted through.” Schroder, who is one of seven seniors on Squalicum’s roster, had 13 kills in the match.
