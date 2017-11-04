High School Sports

Strong pack running helps Meridian girls get strong finish

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

November 04, 2017 3:45 PM

Ashlee VanDenTop finished 43rd to help lead the Meridian girls cross country team to a seventh-place finish behind champion Colville at the Class 1A State Championships Saturday at the Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.

VanDenTop was one of three Trojan runners to finish in the 40s, just ahead of Kendyl Otter in 44th and Emily Schneider in 49th. The Trojans’ top five runners were spread by only 53 seconds.

Nooksack Valley had three runners compete individually, as Alyce Harlan won the state title in 18:06.90. Teammate Brooke DeBeeld was the second Whatcom County finisher in the race in 36th place.

Mount Baker had a pair of individual runners compete, led by Kali Cook’s 77th-place finish.

Class 1A girls results

Runner

School

Time (Pl)

Alyce Harlan

Nooksack Valley

18:06.90 (1)

Brooke DeBeeld

Nooksack Valley

20:09.60 (36)

Ashlee VanDenTop

Meridian

20:19.90 (43)

Kendyl Otter

Meridian

20:21.00 (44)

Emily Schneider

Meridian

20:23.60 (49)

Kali Cook

Mount Baker

21:08.90 (77)

Kayley Betancourt

Meridian

21:11.10 (78)

Rubi Stuit

Meridian

21:13.99 (81)

Juliette Haggith

Mount Baker

21:25.50 (92)

Makenna Holz

Meridian

21:27.60 (93)

Samantha Harvill

Meridian

21:59.00 (110)

Lily Snow

Nooksack Valley

22:19.70 (121)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday

    Highlights from the high school football game between Mountlake Terrace and Sehome Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at Civic Stadium.

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday 3:21

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday
Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 2:02

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017
Watch what's got Bellingham football excited for 2017 1:27

Watch what's got Bellingham football excited for 2017

View More Video