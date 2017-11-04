Strong pack running helps Meridian girls get strong finish

Ashlee VanDenTop finished 43rd to help lead the Meridian girls cross country team to a seventh-place finish behind champion Colville at the Class 1A State Championships Saturday at the Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
VanDenTop was one of three Trojan runners to finish in the 40s, just ahead of Kendyl Otter in 44th and Emily Schneider in 49th. The Trojans’ top five runners were spread by only 53 seconds.
Nooksack Valley had three runners compete individually, as Alyce Harlan won the state title in 18:06.90. Teammate Brooke DeBeeld was the second Whatcom County finisher in the race in 36th place.
Mount Baker had a pair of individual runners compete, led by Kali Cook’s 77th-place finish.
Class 1A girls results
Runner
School
Time (Pl)
Alyce Harlan
Nooksack Valley
18:06.90 (1)
Brooke DeBeeld
Nooksack Valley
20:09.60 (36)
Ashlee VanDenTop
Meridian
20:19.90 (43)
Kendyl Otter
Meridian
20:21.00 (44)
Emily Schneider
Meridian
20:23.60 (49)
Kali Cook
Mount Baker
21:08.90 (77)
Kayley Betancourt
Meridian
21:11.10 (78)
Rubi Stuit
Meridian
21:13.99 (81)
Juliette Haggith
Mount Baker
21:25.50 (92)
Makenna Holz
Meridian
21:27.60 (93)
Samantha Harvill
Meridian
21:59.00 (110)
Lily Snow
Nooksack Valley
22:19.70 (121)
