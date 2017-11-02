High School Sports

They were the 10th seed, now they’re playing for a district title

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

November 02, 2017 10:19 PM

Sehome, a team that had a losing record in the regular season, knocked off Archbishop Murphy and Liberty Thursday and will now play for the district title.

The Mariners clinched a state berth in the process of winning both matches in four sets and will face the top team from the Northwest Conference, the Burlington-Edison Tigers, Saturday at Lynden High School.

Lynden fighting for playoff lives

The Lynden volleyball team won its first match, but dropped its second and will now face elimination in the Class 2A District Tournament.

The Lions beat Lakewood in four sets, 22-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-13, and advanced to the semifinals where they would face No. 1 seed Burlington-Edison.

The Tigers handled Lynden in straight sets, 26-24, 25-23, 25-18 and pushed Lynden to the elimination portion of the bracket.

Blaine stays alive after second round loss

The Borderites will face the Lions in a match that will determine who goes to state after Blaine lost its first match of the day to Liberty, but knocked off No. 2 seed Archbishop Murphy to stay alive.

Blaine lost in three sets to Liberty, but rallied back to beat Archbishop Murphy in four sets. Blaine and Lynden will play at noon Saturday at Lynden High School.

