The Lyncs volleyball team did this for the 21st time in school history on Tuesday

For the 21st time in school history, the Lynden Christian volleyball team punched its ticket to the state tournament.
In a back-and-forth matchup with Kings, the Lyncs battled and finished the Knights in four sets - 25-17, 23-25, 25-20, 26-24.
Sofie Fransen set a career high with 51 assists and also chipped in four blocks. Jamie Plenkovich added 14 kills while only having one error. Torina Hommes had 21 kills and four blocks, and Kelsie Otter had 25 digs.
“We’ve been working on finishing out games in big moments and I’m so proud of the girls at the end there,” Lynden Christian coach Kim Grycel said.
Meridian 3, Nooksack Valley 0
Fighting for their playoff lives, the Trojans were in total command against Nooksack, taking the match in three sets, 25-17, 25-21, 25-15.
Kyrin Baklund had 12 kills, two aces, 15 digs and a stunning .333 hitting percentage. Makenzie Flake added 10 kills, Carli Vandenhaak totaled 16 digs and Bailey Gardner had three aces along with 29 assists.
“I’m proud of they way they played,” Meridian coach Shannon Claeys said. “They came out really focused and were very consistent.”
South Whidbey 3, Meridian 0
While Meridian locked up a berth to the Class 1A Bi-District Tournament against Nooksack, it still had to contend with South Whidbey to determine the third and fourth place in districts.
South Whidbey capitalized on the fatigue of the Trojans by sweeping them in three sets, 22-25, 16-25, 16-25.
Flake had 10 kills, Vandenhaak had 14 digs and Baklund had 23 digs, six kills and an ace, but it wasn’t enough for the tired Trojans.
“We had some good moments, but then our passing fell apart and we came up short,” Claeys said. “We just played one of our best matches of the season and its tough playing back-to-back matches.”
