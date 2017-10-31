These two Storm volleyball players brought the thunder in the first round of districts

Emma Schroder and Karissa Weeda were the two standouts for the Squalicum volleyball team in its 25-20, 25-10, 25-15 3A District Tournament first round win over Arlington Tuesday.
Schroder finished with 11 kills, three blocks and 15 digs as she did it all for the Storm. Weeda added 12 kills and two aces.
“It was a very clean match,” Squalicum coach Joe Amaral said. “Once again, I didn’t have to take any timeouts. I think we’re ready to peak at the right time.”
Squalicum will travel to Stanwood Thursday to play the Spartans. The winner will advance to the district title match Saturday.
