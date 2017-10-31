High School Sports

These two Storm volleyball players brought the thunder in the first round of districts

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

October 31, 2017 9:00 PM

Emma Schroder and Karissa Weeda were the two standouts for the Squalicum volleyball team in its 25-20, 25-10, 25-15 3A District Tournament first round win over Arlington Tuesday.

Schroder finished with 11 kills, three blocks and 15 digs as she did it all for the Storm. Weeda added 12 kills and two aces.

“It was a very clean match,” Squalicum coach Joe Amaral said. “Once again, I didn’t have to take any timeouts. I think we’re ready to peak at the right time.”

Squalicum will travel to Stanwood Thursday to play the Spartans. The winner will advance to the district title match Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday

    Highlights from the high school football game between Mountlake Terrace and Sehome Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at Civic Stadium.

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday 3:21

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday
Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 2:02

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017
Watch what's got Bellingham football excited for 2017 1:27

Watch what's got Bellingham football excited for 2017

View More Video