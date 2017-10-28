Squalicum volleyball advances to districts, Lynden Christian to play for district title

Squalicum volleyball coach Joe Amaral didn’t call a single timeout during one of the biggest matches of the Storm’s season. And he did it for a reason.
“I asked them if they had noticed that I didn’t call any timeouts during the match,” Amaral said. “They said they had and I asked them ‘What does that tell you?’ and they said ‘That you trust us.’”
Amaral’s trust paid off as Squalicum beat Oak Harbor 25-21, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16 to advance to the 3A District Tournament. The Storm will play Arlington, the team it lost to 3-1 in last year’s district title game, in the opening round Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.
Emma Schroder finished the game with 12 kills.
Lyncs face Kings on Halloween for championship dream
The Class 1A District Tournament opened at Kings High School Saturday, and the Lynden Christian volleyball team took care of business.
The Lyncs had a bye and awaited the winner of Meridian and South Whidbey. Meridian lost in three sets, but will play Nooksack Valley in a loser-out match on Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.
But Lynden Christian (13-2, 11-2) kept its three-game winning streak going and won 3-1.
Nooksack Valley started the tournament with a 3-1 win over Cedar Park Christian, but then dropped a match to Kings in four sets. The winner of the Trojans and Pioneers’ game will advance to bi-districts.
