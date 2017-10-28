High School Sports

This wasn’t the first time Bellingham’s Brown and Reiss accomplished the feat

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

October 28, 2017 8:25 PM

For the second consecutive year, Bellingham’s Cade Brown and Annika Reiss swept the individual boys and girls titles at the Class 2A Bi-District Cross Country Championships Saturday at South Whidbey High School.

Reiss’ winning time of 18 minutes, 23.3 seconds on the 5,000-meter course helped the Red Raiders claim the team title, beating out second-place Sehome 58-75. Both teams qualified for next week’s state championships in Pasco, as the bi-district sent the top four finishing teams and any other individual placers in the top 28.

The two squads flip-flopped on the boys side, with the Mariners claiming the team title by a 60-83 count. Brown had a winning time of 15:55.26.

Blaine’s Jamie Good earned the bi-district’s final individual qualifying spot for state on the girls side by placing 28th in 21:15.60, while Lynden’s Tate Hutchins (sixth, 16:51.06), Roscoe Perry (17:02.94) and Isaiah Ellis (16th, 17:13.86) earned individual invitations on the boys side.

Sehome had three runners place in the top 10 to claim the boys title, as Reed Smith was fourth (16:35.33), Lucas Cunningham was eighth (16:58.69) and Jacob Alexander was ninth (17:00.31). Ty Veldhuisen was Bellingham’s next finisher behind Brown in 11th (17:01.34).

Lynden ended up placing fifth, 29 points short of Cedarcrest in fourth place. Blaine finished 14th and was led by Liam Lyons in 72nd (19:21.13).

Grace Much (20:16.83) and Livi Lackland Henry (20:17.35) joined Reiss in the top 10 to help the Red Raiders to the bi-district title. Sehome, meanwhile, was led by Rosie Kirker in fourth (19:52.05) and Aspen Allsop in 11th (20:33.95).

Blaine finished 11th, while Lynden was 13th and was led by Maggie Mussard in 66th (24:51.82).

Class 1A

The Meridian boys placed four runners in the top 11 to win the 1A bi-district title, beating out Northwest 71-85. The Trojans were led by Kenny Barnes in third (16:50.03), Abbas Theophilus in fifth (17:00.39), Jaskaran Dhatt in seventh (17:10.41) and Nathan Schneider in 11th (17:39.57).

Lynden Christian also qualified for state as a team, finishing fourth thanks to three runners finishing in the top 12 – Eric Steiger in second (16:39.03), Brooks DeWaard in sixth (17:00.80) and John DenHartog in 12th (17:40.76).

Nooksack Valley placed seventh and had three runners qualify for state individually – Arlin Holder in 15th (17:48.56), Nate Snow in 17th (17:51.27) and Logan Clabaugh in 27th (18:08.28).

Mount Baker finished 10th and was led by Ian Green in 30th (18:19.85).

The Meridian girls also qualified as a team, finishing third. They were led by Kendyl Otter in 16h (21:06.97) and Ashlee VanDenTop in 19th (21:20.68).

Nooksack Valley missed qualifying as a team by just four points, placing fifth, but the Pioneers had three runners qualify individually – Alyce Harlan in fourth (19:12.32), Brooke DeBeeld in 11th (20:49.78) and Lily Snow in 18th (21:12.51).

Mount Baker had a pair of runners qualify individual with 24th- and 25th-place finishes by Juliette Haggith (21:39.74) and Kali Cook (21:46.69). Lynden Christian finished 12th as a team and was led by Isabella Almile in 44th (22:57.22).

Class 3A

Only one Whatcom County runner qualified for state in 3A, as Ferndale freshman Jaclyn Denham finished 12th in the girls race in 20:10.00.

She helped the Golden Eagles place 11th as a team, while Squalicum finished one spot ahead and was led by Grace Oswin in 32nd (21:02.60).

On the boys side, Squalicum finished 11th and Ferndale was 13th. The Storm’s top finisher was Joe Brodeur in 33rd (17:33.67), while Landon Sturdevant paced the Golden Eagles in 57th (18:26.01).

Whatcom County state qualifiers

Class 3A girls

Runner

School

Time (Pl.)

Jaclyn Denham

Ferndale

20:10:00 (12)

Class 2A girls

Runner

School

Time (Pl.)

Annika Reiss*

Bellingham

18:23.38 (1)

Rosie Kirker*

Sehome

19:52.05 (4)

Grace Much*

Bellingham

20:16.83 (6)

Livi Lackland Henry*

Bellingham

20:17.35 (8)

Emma Hageman*

Sehome

20:17.64 (9)

Aspen Allsop*

Sehome

20:33.95 (11)

Emma Berreth*

Sehome

20:45.67 (16)

Kate Giesen*

Bellingham

21:06.36 (21)

Scout Ormsby*

Bellingham

21:07.09 (22)

Jamie Good

Blaine

21:15.60 (28)

Zoe Thompson*

Bellingham

21:16.59 (29)

Claire Campbell*

Bellingham

21:21.27 (30)

Isabelle Douglas*

Sehome

21:53.73 (35)

Aine Dillon*

Sehome

21:55.67 (36)

Jonquil Loeffelholz*

Sehome

23:31.58 (53)

Class 2A boys

Runner

School

Time (Pl.)

Cade Brown*

Bellingham

15:55.26 (1)

Reed Smith*

Sehome

16:35.33 (4)

Tate Hutchins

Lynden

16:51.06

Lucas Cunningham*

Sehome

16:58.69 (8)

Jacob Alexander*

Sehome

17:00.31 (9)

Ty Veldhuisen*

Bellingham

17:01.34 (11)

Roscoe Perry

Lynden

17:02.94 (13)

Isaiah Ellis

Lynden

17:13.86 (16)

Tadeusz Pforte*

Sehome

17:16.44 (18)

Timothy Crabtree*

Bellingham

17:22.68 (20)

Jack Miller*

Sehome

17:24.22 (21)

Drew McFall*

Bellingham

17:24.84 (23)

Caleb Schmotzer*

Bellingham

17:29.86 (28)

Roman Schroyer*

Sehome

17:38.34 (31)

Max Horne*

Sehome

17:40.18 (32)

Jensen Kintzele*

Bellingham

17:46.08 (35)

John Johnson*

Bellingham

18:10.75 (45)

Class 1A girls

Runner

School

Time (Pl.)

Alyce Harlan

Nooksack Valley

19:12.32 (4)

Brooke DeBeeld

Nooksack Valley

20:49.78 (11)

Kendyl Otter*

Meridian

21:06.97 (16)

Lily Snow

Nooksack Valley

21:12.51 (18)

Ashlee VanDenTop*

Meridian

21:20.68 (19)

Juliette Haggith

Mount Baker

21:39.74 (24)

Kali Cook

Mount Baker

21:46.69 (25)

Emily Schneider*

Meridian

21:53.36 (28)

Rubi Stuit*

Meridian

22:01.44 (29)

Kayley Betancourt*

Meridian

22:07.15 (30)

Makenna Holz*

Meridian

22:26.37 (35)

Allysa Brooks*

Meridian

24:37.33 (70)

Class 1A boys

Runner

School

Time (Pl.)

Eric Steiger*

Lynden Christian

16:39.03 (2)

Kenny Barnes*

Meridian

16:50.03 (3)

Abbas Theophilus*

Meridian

17:00.39 (5)

Brooks DeWaard*

Lynden Christian

17:00.80 (6)

Jaskaran Dhatt*

Meridian

17:10.41 (7)

Nathan Schneider*

Meridian

17:39.57 (11)

John DenHartog*

Lynden Christian

17:40.76 (12)

Arlin Holder

Nooksack Valley

17:48.56 (15)

Nate Snow

Nooksack Valley

17:51.27 (17)

Logan Clabaugh

Nooksack Valley

18:08.28 (27)

Thane Boersma*

Lynden Christian

18:31.64 (33)

Henry Skaggs*

Meridian

18:53.03 (45)

Shane Hamstra*

Lynden Christian

19:02.29 (51)

David Wallace*

Meridian

19:16.06 (56)

Levi Postma

Lynden Christian

19:16.36 (57)

Isaiah deRegt*

Lynden Christian

19:59.11 (71)

Jenson Ellars*

Meridian

20:40.36 (80)

*Qualified as a member of a team. Team rosters can be changed for state championships.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday

    Highlights from the high school football game between Mountlake Terrace and Sehome Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at Civic Stadium.

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday 3:21

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday
Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 2:02

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017
Watch what's got Bellingham football excited for 2017 1:27

Watch what's got Bellingham football excited for 2017

View More Video