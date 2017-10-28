This wasn’t the first time Bellingham’s Brown and Reiss accomplished the feat

For the second consecutive year, Bellingham’s Cade Brown and Annika Reiss swept the individual boys and girls titles at the Class 2A Bi-District Cross Country Championships Saturday at South Whidbey High School.
Reiss’ winning time of 18 minutes, 23.3 seconds on the 5,000-meter course helped the Red Raiders claim the team title, beating out second-place Sehome 58-75. Both teams qualified for next week’s state championships in Pasco, as the bi-district sent the top four finishing teams and any other individual placers in the top 28.
The two squads flip-flopped on the boys side, with the Mariners claiming the team title by a 60-83 count. Brown had a winning time of 15:55.26.
Blaine’s Jamie Good earned the bi-district’s final individual qualifying spot for state on the girls side by placing 28th in 21:15.60, while Lynden’s Tate Hutchins (sixth, 16:51.06), Roscoe Perry (17:02.94) and Isaiah Ellis (16th, 17:13.86) earned individual invitations on the boys side.
Sehome had three runners place in the top 10 to claim the boys title, as Reed Smith was fourth (16:35.33), Lucas Cunningham was eighth (16:58.69) and Jacob Alexander was ninth (17:00.31). Ty Veldhuisen was Bellingham’s next finisher behind Brown in 11th (17:01.34).
Lynden ended up placing fifth, 29 points short of Cedarcrest in fourth place. Blaine finished 14th and was led by Liam Lyons in 72nd (19:21.13).
Grace Much (20:16.83) and Livi Lackland Henry (20:17.35) joined Reiss in the top 10 to help the Red Raiders to the bi-district title. Sehome, meanwhile, was led by Rosie Kirker in fourth (19:52.05) and Aspen Allsop in 11th (20:33.95).
Blaine finished 11th, while Lynden was 13th and was led by Maggie Mussard in 66th (24:51.82).
Class 1A
The Meridian boys placed four runners in the top 11 to win the 1A bi-district title, beating out Northwest 71-85. The Trojans were led by Kenny Barnes in third (16:50.03), Abbas Theophilus in fifth (17:00.39), Jaskaran Dhatt in seventh (17:10.41) and Nathan Schneider in 11th (17:39.57).
Lynden Christian also qualified for state as a team, finishing fourth thanks to three runners finishing in the top 12 – Eric Steiger in second (16:39.03), Brooks DeWaard in sixth (17:00.80) and John DenHartog in 12th (17:40.76).
Nooksack Valley placed seventh and had three runners qualify for state individually – Arlin Holder in 15th (17:48.56), Nate Snow in 17th (17:51.27) and Logan Clabaugh in 27th (18:08.28).
Mount Baker finished 10th and was led by Ian Green in 30th (18:19.85).
The Meridian girls also qualified as a team, finishing third. They were led by Kendyl Otter in 16h (21:06.97) and Ashlee VanDenTop in 19th (21:20.68).
Nooksack Valley missed qualifying as a team by just four points, placing fifth, but the Pioneers had three runners qualify individually – Alyce Harlan in fourth (19:12.32), Brooke DeBeeld in 11th (20:49.78) and Lily Snow in 18th (21:12.51).
Mount Baker had a pair of runners qualify individual with 24th- and 25th-place finishes by Juliette Haggith (21:39.74) and Kali Cook (21:46.69). Lynden Christian finished 12th as a team and was led by Isabella Almile in 44th (22:57.22).
Class 3A
Only one Whatcom County runner qualified for state in 3A, as Ferndale freshman Jaclyn Denham finished 12th in the girls race in 20:10.00.
She helped the Golden Eagles place 11th as a team, while Squalicum finished one spot ahead and was led by Grace Oswin in 32nd (21:02.60).
On the boys side, Squalicum finished 11th and Ferndale was 13th. The Storm’s top finisher was Joe Brodeur in 33rd (17:33.67), while Landon Sturdevant paced the Golden Eagles in 57th (18:26.01).
Whatcom County state qualifiers
Class 3A girls
Runner
School
Time (Pl.)
Jaclyn Denham
Ferndale
20:10:00 (12)
Class 2A girls
Runner
School
Time (Pl.)
Annika Reiss*
Bellingham
18:23.38 (1)
Rosie Kirker*
Sehome
19:52.05 (4)
Grace Much*
Bellingham
20:16.83 (6)
Livi Lackland Henry*
Bellingham
20:17.35 (8)
Emma Hageman*
Sehome
20:17.64 (9)
Aspen Allsop*
Sehome
20:33.95 (11)
Emma Berreth*
Sehome
20:45.67 (16)
Kate Giesen*
Bellingham
21:06.36 (21)
Scout Ormsby*
Bellingham
21:07.09 (22)
Jamie Good
Blaine
21:15.60 (28)
Zoe Thompson*
Bellingham
21:16.59 (29)
Claire Campbell*
Bellingham
21:21.27 (30)
Isabelle Douglas*
Sehome
21:53.73 (35)
Aine Dillon*
Sehome
21:55.67 (36)
Jonquil Loeffelholz*
Sehome
23:31.58 (53)
Class 2A boys
Runner
School
Time (Pl.)
Cade Brown*
Bellingham
15:55.26 (1)
Reed Smith*
Sehome
16:35.33 (4)
Tate Hutchins
Lynden
16:51.06
Lucas Cunningham*
Sehome
16:58.69 (8)
Jacob Alexander*
Sehome
17:00.31 (9)
Ty Veldhuisen*
Bellingham
17:01.34 (11)
Roscoe Perry
Lynden
17:02.94 (13)
Isaiah Ellis
Lynden
17:13.86 (16)
Tadeusz Pforte*
Sehome
17:16.44 (18)
Timothy Crabtree*
Bellingham
17:22.68 (20)
Jack Miller*
Sehome
17:24.22 (21)
Drew McFall*
Bellingham
17:24.84 (23)
Caleb Schmotzer*
Bellingham
17:29.86 (28)
Roman Schroyer*
Sehome
17:38.34 (31)
Max Horne*
Sehome
17:40.18 (32)
Jensen Kintzele*
Bellingham
17:46.08 (35)
John Johnson*
Bellingham
18:10.75 (45)
Class 1A girls
Runner
School
Time (Pl.)
Alyce Harlan
Nooksack Valley
19:12.32 (4)
Brooke DeBeeld
Nooksack Valley
20:49.78 (11)
Kendyl Otter*
Meridian
21:06.97 (16)
Lily Snow
Nooksack Valley
21:12.51 (18)
Ashlee VanDenTop*
Meridian
21:20.68 (19)
Juliette Haggith
Mount Baker
21:39.74 (24)
Kali Cook
Mount Baker
21:46.69 (25)
Emily Schneider*
Meridian
21:53.36 (28)
Rubi Stuit*
Meridian
22:01.44 (29)
Kayley Betancourt*
Meridian
22:07.15 (30)
Makenna Holz*
Meridian
22:26.37 (35)
Allysa Brooks*
Meridian
24:37.33 (70)
Class 1A boys
Runner
School
Time (Pl.)
Eric Steiger*
Lynden Christian
16:39.03 (2)
Kenny Barnes*
Meridian
16:50.03 (3)
Abbas Theophilus*
Meridian
17:00.39 (5)
Brooks DeWaard*
Lynden Christian
17:00.80 (6)
Jaskaran Dhatt*
Meridian
17:10.41 (7)
Nathan Schneider*
Meridian
17:39.57 (11)
John DenHartog*
Lynden Christian
17:40.76 (12)
Arlin Holder
Nooksack Valley
17:48.56 (15)
Nate Snow
Nooksack Valley
17:51.27 (17)
Logan Clabaugh
Nooksack Valley
18:08.28 (27)
Thane Boersma*
Lynden Christian
18:31.64 (33)
Henry Skaggs*
Meridian
18:53.03 (45)
Shane Hamstra*
Lynden Christian
19:02.29 (51)
David Wallace*
Meridian
19:16.06 (56)
Levi Postma
Lynden Christian
19:16.36 (57)
Isaiah deRegt*
Lynden Christian
19:59.11 (71)
Jenson Ellars*
Meridian
20:40.36 (80)
*Qualified as a member of a team. Team rosters can be changed for state championships.
