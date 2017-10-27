High School Sports

These two Whatcom County juniors just earned trips to state

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

October 27, 2017 7:54 PM

The scores may not have turned out the way Squalicum’s Colin Weller and Ferndale’s Tommy Lyons would have wanted, but the end result sure did.

By finishing in the top four of the singles draw at the Class 3A Northwest District Boys Tennis Tournament Friday at Arlington, Weller and Lyons earned berths into the state tournament next spring. It will be the second straight trip for both, though Lyons went as part of doubles tandem with brother Cavan last year.

Weller ended up falling 6-4, 6-2 to Shorewood’s Gunnar Thorstenson in the district championship match Friday. Lyons, who lost to Lyons in the district semifinals Thursday, rebounded with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Snohomish’s Adam Kowlchyk in the consolation bracket before falling to Shorecrest’s Faiz Kahn 6-4, 6-1 in the third-place match.

