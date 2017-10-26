The Bellingham football team, Lynden Christian girls cross country team, Sehome girls soccer team and Squalicum girls soccer team won WIAA academic state championships in their respective classifications this fall.
High School Sports

Four area teams won state titles, but this one accomplished a first for Whatcom County

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

October 26, 2017 5:21 PM

The Bellingham football team became the first Whatcom County team to win an academic state title in the sport, as the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Thursday announced its list of teams that excelled in the classroom this fall.

It was one of four academic state titles won by county teams, joining the Lynden Christian girls cross country team and the Sehome and Squalicum girls soccer programs.

The Red Raiders, who are coached by Ted Flint, were crowned the academic state champions in Class 2A with a grade-point average of 3.427 among the 24 participants on the team, according to the release. No Whatcom County football team has earned the award, according to WIAA.com, since the organization began its Scholastic Awards Program in 1999.

“They’ve always been great kids, all four years they’ve been here, and that’s the reason we’ve improved,” Flint said. “They’re good kids and good students, and this award is a big credit to them.”

Flint added that the award also was a symbol of how much the parents of his players value to commitment of school and academics.

“We’ve great got great kids and great students. This just confirms what we knew,” Bellingham athletic director Chad Larsen said.

The Storm, who is coached by Jose Rodriguez, earned a GPA of 3.907 with 16 student-athletes to claim the Class 3A academic championship in girls soccer, successfully defending a title it won in 2016.

The Mariners, who are coached by Andria Fountain, had a 3.889 GPA among 21 team members to earn the Class 2A girls soccer academic crown, claiming the trophy for the second time in three years.

The Lyncs, who are coached by Darren Postma, had a GPA of 3.897 among its 13 participants to claim the Class 1A girls cross country academic state title.

