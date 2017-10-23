This Whatcom County volleyball team is back in the top 10 in the latest state rankings

The Squalicum volleyball team moved back into the top 10 in Class 3A in the Week 5 Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings released Monday.
The Storm (9-3 entering play Monday) checked in at No. 8 in the latest poll, while Ferndale (11-1) dropped four spots to No. 6. Lynden (9-3) dropped one spot to No. 8 in the Class 2A poll, while Lynden Christian (11-2) stayed put at No. 3 in the Class 1A rankings.
Auburn Riverside (4A), Mercer Island (3A), Burlington-Edison (2A), Nine Mile Falls Lakeside (1A), Mossy Rock (2B) and Oakesdale (1B) were No. 1 in their respective classifications.
