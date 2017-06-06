After three straight state title matches, LC volleyball invited to participate in this

After advancing to the Class 1A state championship match each of the past three years and winning titles in 2014 and 2015, the Lynden Christian volleyball team has been invited to participate in the 2017 Emerald City Volleyball Invitational.
The four-team jamboree will feature each team playing two sets against the other three Friday, Sept. 1, at Mercer Island High School.
Joining the Lyncs will be three Class 3A schools – host Mercer Island, Cleveland and Seattle Prep. LC will play Cleveland at 5 p.m., Mercer Island at 6 p.m. and Seattle Prep at 7 p.m.
