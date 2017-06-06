These Whatcom County golfers were honored on the All-NWC teams

After tying for 11th individually and helping the Red Raiders place sixth as a team at the Class 2A State Championships, Bellingham’s Sophia Schmidt has been selected the All-Northwest Conference Girls Golfer of the Year by the league’s coaches.
Teammate Jada French, who tied for 17th at state, joined her on the first team.
Mount Baker, which finished fifth in the 1A state tournament, also placed two players on the first team with Clara Bergman and Bria Hanthorn. Bergman tied for fourth at state. Lynden’s Jade Ming, who placed fifth in the 2A state tournament, also made the first team.
Rounding out the girls first team were Sedro-Woolley’s Kate Morgan, Burlington-Edison’s Ashleigh Mason, Anacortes’ Juliann Conrady and Lakewood’s Bailey Dixon.
Whatcom County players selected to the second-team were Mount Baker’s Natalie Verry and Meridian’s Sarah Kihm.
Burlington-Edison’s Dennis Giessler was selected the All-NWC Boys Golfer of the Year.
Bellingham placed two golfers on the first team with Jonathan Larson (tied for fifth in 2A state tournament) and Zach Nolan (tied for 19th), after they helped the Red Raiders place sixth as a team.
They were joined on the first team by Ferndale’s Dane Larson (tied for 29th in 3A state tournament), Lynden Christian’s Erik Vander Velden, Sehome’s Brady McDonnell, Blaine’s Jackson Bray, Squalicum’s Jason Lowry and Burlington-Edison’s Connor Atkinson.
Sehome’s Ian Hakeman, Ferndale’s Sequoyah Julius and Liam Stewardson, Lynden Christian’s Jake De Young, Bellingham’s Connor Frank and Lynden’s Casey Ward earned second-team honors.
