‘I was able to try a lot of stuff and found a little piece of myself in everything I tried’

A busy schedule full of Advanced Placement courses, orchestra, cross-country, basketball, track and field and even some volleyball and soccer – senior Emma Clark has done a bit of it all during her time at Sehome High School.
KING 5’s Chris Egan filed a feature on Clark for the news station’s Prep Zone series last week. In the story, Clark, Sehome coach Kevin Ryan, her orchestra teacher and her parents speak about how Clark’s busy schedule helped form her into the the well-rounded person she is today and prepared her for moving to Stanford University this fall to begin pursuing a degree in education.
The full feature is available at king5.com/sports/high-school/prep-zone-sehome-s-emma-clark/445008825.
Clark, who placed 38th at the Class 2A State Cross-Country Championships last fall and averaged 3.1 points per game for the Mariners basketball team last winter, recently received the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s Smart Choice Scholarship worth $5,000 and was selected the Sehome Female Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year for 2016-17.
She holds a 4.0 GPA and was named an AP Scholar with Distinction after earning a top score of “5” on four different Advanced Placement tests and even served as president of the National Hispanic Honor Society.
Comments