June 04, 2017 4:59 AM

Which athletes belong on the Mount Rushmore of Bellingham High sports?

By David Rasbach

Bellingham High School is planning to begin a new Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018, and is seeking public input on which sports legends to include as part of the first class of inductees.

The mission of the new Hall, according to an email from Russ Dorr, is to recognize and honor former athletes, coaches and contributors of the Red Raider athletic program since it was established in 1937.

The first induction ceremony is scheduled for January of 2018, and inductees will be featured on the new website: bellingham.bellinghamschools.org/athletics/hall-of-fame/. The Hall’s mission statement, nomination criteria and nomination forms also can be found at the site. Nomination forms may also be picked up at the Bellingham High athletics office.

According to the website, nominations for the Class of 2018 are due in August.

