She advanced to the 3A state semifinals; now she’s been selected All-NWC MVP

After advancing to the semifinals of the Class 3A State Girls Tennis Tournament and finishing sixth in the singles draw, Squalicum sophomore Catherine Michilutte has been selected the All-Northwest Conference Most Valuable Player by the league’s coaches.
Sehome and Bellingham led the league with four first-team selections each. Representing the NWC champion Mariners were senior Sidney Balfour, juniors Sydney Leiweke and Mia Zucchii and sophomore Tessa Tapmongkol. The Red Raiders had four seniors honored: Alice Hiebert, Ellie Iwersen, Keara Kintzele and Sophia Lawrence.
Rounding out the first team were Sedro-Woolley senior Kassidee Beuse and Anacortes seniors Cecilia Matthias, Nicole McInerney and Sally Vaux.
Whatcom County players selected to the second team were: Bellingham’s Emily Linton and Louli Ziels; Ferndale’s Nozomi Aoki and Elise Ericksen; Lynden’s Adrianna Powell; Sehome’s Katie Heilborn and Hailey Peterson; and Squalicum’s Hope Jorgenson, Emma Schroeder and Amanda Wells.
All-Northwest Conference Girls Tennis Team
MVP: Catherine Michilutte (Squalicum)
First team
Player
Yr.
School
Sidney Balfour
Sr.
Sehome
Kassidee Beuse
Sr.
Sedro-Woolley
Alice Hiebert
Sr.
Bellingham
Ellie Iwersen
Sr.
Bellingham
Keara Kintzele
Sr.
Bellingham
Sophia Lawrence
Sr.
Bellingham
Sydney Leiweke
Jr.
Sehome
Cecilia Matthias
Sr.
Anacortes
Nicole McInerney
Sr.
Anacortes
Tessa Tapmongkol
So.
Sehome
Sally Vaux
Sr.
Anacortes
Mia Zucchii
Jr.
Sehome
Second team
Player
Yr.
School
Nozomi Aoki
So.
Ferndale
Elise Ericksen
Jr.
Ferndale
Katie Heilborn
Jr.
Sehome
Hope Jorgenson
Sr.
Squalicum
Emily Linton
Jr.
Bellingham
Hailey Peterson
Jr.
Sehome
Claire Pickering
So.
Burlington-Edison
Adrianna Powell
NA
Lynden
Emma Reidel
Sr.
Anacortes
Emma Schroeder
Jr.
Squalicum
Amanda Wells
Sr.
Squalicum
Louli Ziels
So.
Bellingham
