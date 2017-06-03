High School Sports

June 03, 2017 5:05 AM

She advanced to the 3A state semifinals; now she’s been selected All-NWC MVP

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

After advancing to the semifinals of the Class 3A State Girls Tennis Tournament and finishing sixth in the singles draw, Squalicum sophomore Catherine Michilutte has been selected the All-Northwest Conference Most Valuable Player by the league’s coaches.

Sehome and Bellingham led the league with four first-team selections each. Representing the NWC champion Mariners were senior Sidney Balfour, juniors Sydney Leiweke and Mia Zucchii and sophomore Tessa Tapmongkol. The Red Raiders had four seniors honored: Alice Hiebert, Ellie Iwersen, Keara Kintzele and Sophia Lawrence.

Rounding out the first team were Sedro-Woolley senior Kassidee Beuse and Anacortes seniors Cecilia Matthias, Nicole McInerney and Sally Vaux.

Whatcom County players selected to the second team were: Bellingham’s Emily Linton and Louli Ziels; Ferndale’s Nozomi Aoki and Elise Ericksen; Lynden’s Adrianna Powell; Sehome’s Katie Heilborn and Hailey Peterson; and Squalicum’s Hope Jorgenson, Emma Schroeder and Amanda Wells.

All-Northwest Conference Girls Tennis Team

MVP: Catherine Michilutte (Squalicum)

First team

Player

Yr.

School

Sidney Balfour

Sr.

Sehome

Kassidee Beuse

Sr.

Sedro-Woolley

Alice Hiebert

Sr.

Bellingham

Ellie Iwersen

Sr.

Bellingham

Keara Kintzele

Sr.

Bellingham

Sophia Lawrence

Sr.

Bellingham

Sydney Leiweke

Jr.

Sehome

Cecilia Matthias

Sr.

Anacortes

Nicole McInerney

Sr.

Anacortes

Tessa Tapmongkol

So.

Sehome

Sally Vaux

Sr.

Anacortes

Mia Zucchii

Jr.

Sehome

Second team

Player

Yr.

School

Nozomi Aoki

So.

Ferndale

Elise Ericksen

Jr.

Ferndale

Katie Heilborn

Jr.

Sehome

Hope Jorgenson

Sr.

Squalicum

Emily Linton

Jr.

Bellingham

Hailey Peterson

Jr.

Sehome

Claire Pickering

So.

Burlington-Edison

Adrianna Powell

NA

Lynden

Emma Reidel

Sr.

Anacortes

Emma Schroeder

Jr.

Squalicum

Amanda Wells

Sr.

Squalicum

Louli Ziels

So.

Bellingham

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What's it going to take for Sehome to win a state softball title?

What's it going to take for Sehome to win a state softball title? 1:11

What's it going to take for Sehome to win a state softball title?
Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game 1:39

Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game
TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships 2:30

TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships

View More Video

Sports Videos