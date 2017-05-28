High School Sports

May 28, 2017 3:46 PM

Whatcom County 1A/1B track athletes finish final day at state

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

Meridian’s 4x200 relay team set a meet record and won a state title Saturday during the Class 1A State Championships at Eastern Washington University in Cheney.

The team of Mali Mack, Malia Clift, Katelyn Barnes and Payton Lunde finished the race in 1 minute, 43.69 seconds which was enough to beat Cle Elum-Roslyn High School’s time of 1:44.46.

The Trojans were in the third place entering the hand off between Barnes and Lunde, but once Lunde started gaining on her competition on the corners, she kicked things into gear on the straightaway and took the lead.

“That was my favorite race because we were expecting to do well, but we weren’t anticipating breaking the record,” Lunde said. “It’s also my favorite because it’s not as far as the 4x400.” Meridian finished fourth in the 4x400 which Lunde anchored as well.

Lunde had a solid day on the track as she also placed second in the triple jump with a jump of 36.75 feet, an event she started competing in starting this year.

“It’s fun to see how much I’ve progressed this year,” Lunde said. “My first jump was 30 feet and I finished breaking the school record.”

Meridian’s track coach Patrick Ames was thrilled that Meridian finished fourth in team points, winning a trophy for the first time in school history.

“These girls are a good, fun group,” Ames said. “I’m really proud of them.”

Washington wins 2 individual, 1 relay title

Lummi’s Mike Washington won two individual state titles as he displayed his blazing speed in the 100-meter dash, and then took home a state title in the 200 meter.

Washington’s time in the 100 was 11.48, and his time in the 200 was 22.45. Trazil Lane placed third in the 200 as well with a time of 23.01.

Washington was also the second leg on Lummi’s 4x100 relay team that won a state title with a time of 43.61. The time broke a meet record set by Lummi last year by one second.

Rusnak wins second title in as many days

Lynden Christian’s Hannah Rusnak won a state title in the 100 hurdles, and finished third in the 100 and 200.

Rusnak’s mark in the 100 hurdles was 14.71, crushing her next closest competition Aubry Botkin’s (Port Townsend) time of 15.38.

Class 1A Girls

100 METERS

School

Mark (Pl.)

Hannah Rusnak

Lynden Christian

12.54 (3)

200 METERS

School

Mark (Pl.)

Hannah Rusnak

Lynden Christian

25.40 (3)

800 METERS

School

Mark (Pl.)

Ashlee VanDenTop

Meridian

2:18.01 (2)

3200 METERS

School

Mark (Pl.)

Alyce Harlan

Nooksack Valley

11:48.28 (9)

100 HURDLES

School

Mark (Pl.)

Hannah Rusnak

Lynden Christian

14.71 (1)

4x200 RELAY

Athletes

Time (Pl.)

Meridian

Mali Mack

Malia Clift

Katelyn Barnes

Payton Lunde

1:43.69 (1)

4x400 RELAY

Athletes

Time (Pl.)

Meridian

Malia Clift

Ashlee VanDenTop

Katelyn Barnes

Payton Lunde

4:05.72 (4)

Lynden Christian

Laine DeJong

Taylor Ten Pas

Tara Hollander

Liv Mellema

4:10.49 (6)

JAVELIN

School

Mark (Pl.)

Nicole Whittern

Nooksack Valley

123-09 (7)

TRIPLE JUMP

School

Mark (Pl.)

Payton Lunde

Meridian

36-00.75 (2)

DISCUS

School

Mark (Pl.)

Grace Himango

Nooksack Valley

106-09 (8)

Sydney Gospodinovich

Meridian

106-08 (9)

Class 1A Boys

200 METERS

School

Time (Pl.)

Stephen Cummins

Lynden Christian

23.18 (8)

400 METERS

School

Time (Pl.)

Stephen Cummins

Lynden Christian

49.94 (2)

1600 METERS

School

Time (Pl.)

Eric Steiger

Lynden Christian

4:32.76 (8)

Brooks DeWaard

Lynden Christian

4:34.33 (10)

110 HURDLES

School

Time (Pl.)

Jack Vander Griend

Lynden Christian

15.81 (3)

4x400 RELAY

Athletes

Time (Pl.)

Lynden Christian

David Martin

Eric Steiger

Jack Vander Griend

Stephen Cummins

3:26.92 (4)

LONG JUMP

School

Mark (Pl.)

Tre Silva

Nooksack Valley

20-07.25 (9)

Camden Burgess

Meridian

21-07.50 (5)

SHOT PUT

School

Mark (Pl.)

TJ Bass

Mount Baker

50-01.50 (6)

Colton Kautz

Nooksack Valley

47-07 (10)

HIGH JUMP

School

Mark (Pl.)

Chris VanLiew

Mount Baker

5-10 (9)

Class 1B Girls

JAVELIN

School

Mark (Pl.)

Dezirae Toby

Lummi

81-09 (13)

Class 1B Boys

100 METERS

School

Time (Pl.)

Mike Washington

Lummi

11.48 (1)

200 METERS

School

Time (Pl.)

Mike Washington

Lummi

22.45 (1)

Trazil Lane

Lummi

23.01 (3)

4x100 RELAY

Athletes

Time (Pl.)

Lummi

Free Borsey

Mike Washington

Raven Borsey

Trazil Lane

43.61 (1)

4x400 RELAY

Athletes

Time (Pl.)

Lummi

Raven Borsey

Free Borsey

Derek Cooper

Mike Washington

3:34.28 (2)

SHOT PUT

School

Mark (Pl.)

James Williams

Lummi

42-00.25 (7)

HIGH JUMP

School

Mark (Pl.)

Trazil Lane

Lummi

6-00 (5)

LONG JUMP

School

Mark (Pl.)

Trazil Lane

Lummi

09-03.50 (4)

Class 1A/2B/1B Wheelchair

100 METERS

School

Time (Pl.)

Grace Hanson

Mount Baker

28.23 (1)

DISCUS

School

Mark (Pl.)

Grace Hanson

Mount Baker

26-04 (1)

SOURCE: WIAA.com

