Whatcom County 1A/1B track athletes finish final day at state

Meridian’s 4x200 relay team set a meet record and won a state title Saturday during the Class 1A State Championships at Eastern Washington University in Cheney.
The team of Mali Mack, Malia Clift, Katelyn Barnes and Payton Lunde finished the race in 1 minute, 43.69 seconds which was enough to beat Cle Elum-Roslyn High School’s time of 1:44.46.
The Trojans were in the third place entering the hand off between Barnes and Lunde, but once Lunde started gaining on her competition on the corners, she kicked things into gear on the straightaway and took the lead.
“That was my favorite race because we were expecting to do well, but we weren’t anticipating breaking the record,” Lunde said. “It’s also my favorite because it’s not as far as the 4x400.” Meridian finished fourth in the 4x400 which Lunde anchored as well.
Lunde had a solid day on the track as she also placed second in the triple jump with a jump of 36.75 feet, an event she started competing in starting this year.
“It’s fun to see how much I’ve progressed this year,” Lunde said. “My first jump was 30 feet and I finished breaking the school record.”
Meridian’s track coach Patrick Ames was thrilled that Meridian finished fourth in team points, winning a trophy for the first time in school history.
“These girls are a good, fun group,” Ames said. “I’m really proud of them.”
Washington wins 2 individual, 1 relay title
Lummi’s Mike Washington won two individual state titles as he displayed his blazing speed in the 100-meter dash, and then took home a state title in the 200 meter.
Washington’s time in the 100 was 11.48, and his time in the 200 was 22.45. Trazil Lane placed third in the 200 as well with a time of 23.01.
Washington was also the second leg on Lummi’s 4x100 relay team that won a state title with a time of 43.61. The time broke a meet record set by Lummi last year by one second.
Rusnak wins second title in as many days
Lynden Christian’s Hannah Rusnak won a state title in the 100 hurdles, and finished third in the 100 and 200.
Rusnak’s mark in the 100 hurdles was 14.71, crushing her next closest competition Aubry Botkin’s (Port Townsend) time of 15.38.
Class 1A Girls
100 METERS
School
Mark (Pl.)
Hannah Rusnak
Lynden Christian
12.54 (3)
200 METERS
School
Mark (Pl.)
Hannah Rusnak
Lynden Christian
25.40 (3)
800 METERS
School
Mark (Pl.)
Ashlee VanDenTop
Meridian
2:18.01 (2)
3200 METERS
School
Mark (Pl.)
Alyce Harlan
Nooksack Valley
11:48.28 (9)
100 HURDLES
School
Mark (Pl.)
Hannah Rusnak
Lynden Christian
14.71 (1)
4x200 RELAY
Athletes
Time (Pl.)
Meridian
Mali Mack
Malia Clift
Katelyn Barnes
Payton Lunde
1:43.69 (1)
4x400 RELAY
Athletes
Time (Pl.)
Meridian
Malia Clift
Ashlee VanDenTop
Katelyn Barnes
Payton Lunde
4:05.72 (4)
Lynden Christian
Laine DeJong
Taylor Ten Pas
Tara Hollander
Liv Mellema
4:10.49 (6)
JAVELIN
School
Mark (Pl.)
Nicole Whittern
Nooksack Valley
123-09 (7)
TRIPLE JUMP
School
Mark (Pl.)
Payton Lunde
Meridian
36-00.75 (2)
DISCUS
School
Mark (Pl.)
Grace Himango
Nooksack Valley
106-09 (8)
Sydney Gospodinovich
Meridian
106-08 (9)
Class 1A Boys
200 METERS
School
Time (Pl.)
Stephen Cummins
Lynden Christian
23.18 (8)
400 METERS
School
Time (Pl.)
Stephen Cummins
Lynden Christian
49.94 (2)
1600 METERS
School
Time (Pl.)
Eric Steiger
Lynden Christian
4:32.76 (8)
Brooks DeWaard
Lynden Christian
4:34.33 (10)
110 HURDLES
School
Time (Pl.)
Jack Vander Griend
Lynden Christian
15.81 (3)
4x400 RELAY
Athletes
Time (Pl.)
Lynden Christian
David Martin
Eric Steiger
Jack Vander Griend
Stephen Cummins
3:26.92 (4)
LONG JUMP
School
Mark (Pl.)
Tre Silva
Nooksack Valley
20-07.25 (9)
Camden Burgess
Meridian
21-07.50 (5)
SHOT PUT
School
Mark (Pl.)
TJ Bass
Mount Baker
50-01.50 (6)
Colton Kautz
Nooksack Valley
47-07 (10)
HIGH JUMP
School
Mark (Pl.)
Chris VanLiew
Mount Baker
5-10 (9)
Class 1B Girls
JAVELIN
School
Mark (Pl.)
Dezirae Toby
Lummi
81-09 (13)
Class 1B Boys
100 METERS
School
Time (Pl.)
Mike Washington
Lummi
11.48 (1)
200 METERS
School
Time (Pl.)
Mike Washington
Lummi
22.45 (1)
Trazil Lane
Lummi
23.01 (3)
4x100 RELAY
Athletes
Time (Pl.)
Lummi
Free Borsey
Mike Washington
Raven Borsey
Trazil Lane
43.61 (1)
4x400 RELAY
Athletes
Time (Pl.)
Lummi
Raven Borsey
Free Borsey
Derek Cooper
Mike Washington
3:34.28 (2)
SHOT PUT
School
Mark (Pl.)
James Williams
Lummi
42-00.25 (7)
HIGH JUMP
School
Mark (Pl.)
Trazil Lane
Lummi
6-00 (5)
LONG JUMP
School
Mark (Pl.)
Trazil Lane
Lummi
09-03.50 (4)
Class 1A/2B/1B Wheelchair
100 METERS
School
Time (Pl.)
Grace Hanson
Mount Baker
28.23 (1)
DISCUS
School
Mark (Pl.)
Grace Hanson
Mount Baker
26-04 (1)
