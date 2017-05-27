In need of a good kick? This Sehome senior gave the Mariners just what they needed

Sehome senior Abby Johnson knew she didn’t have much kick left.

When she needed it most coming down the final stretch during Saturday’s 800 meters – the second of her three events this weekend at this weekend’s Class 2A State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School – that extra gear simply wasn’t there.

“The plan was to just run a 67 (seconds) the first lap and see what I could do and just get as many points as I could at the end,” Johnson said after running the 800. “It really wasn’t in my legs at the end like I’m used to be it being. Easy to make excuses, but I’ve run a couple races already.”

Johnson ended up finding the energy and just enough late-race speed in the most unexpected of places – in high school track’s most grueling distance race under the heat of the early afternoon sun. Not only that, she managed to do it from a very unfamiliar position.

Johnson led almost the entire way in claiming the 3,200 meters state title in a time of 11 minutes, 4.44 seconds. Bellingham’s Annika Reiss ran the first seven laps right on Johnson’s hip, before Johnson was able to put a little distance between herself and Reiss, who finished second in 11:07.80, on the final lap.

Though it obviously worked, leading all eight laps certainly was not what Johnson came into the race looking to do.

“No way, it was not,” Johnson said. “The game plan was we were hoping one of the other girls ... would take the pace out. I’m definitely more of a sit-and-kick type of runner. It was never the first idea to have me lead.”

It was actually the second straight year, Johnson was forced to set the pace in the 3,200 at state. She said 2016 didn’t work out so well, as she tried to set a deliberate pace a year ago, and she ended up finishing third.

“This year I realized I didn’t have a whole lot of kick left because of the 800, so I had to try to shake them off and push it,” Johnson said.

Important victory

Sehome feels fortunate that Johnson did end up winning her event, as that victory was the spring board for the Mariners to claim their sixth girls team title in the past decade and their first since 2014.

Want to know how important that state title was to Johnson, just ask her left hand, which had “TEAM” penned in black between her thumb and index finger.

“That’s our answer to every question you ask during the race,” Johnson said. “It just comes up, ‘Can I do this? Can I stop?’ The answer is ‘Team.’ That’s what we’re here to do is see how well we can do as a team. Sometimes that means sacrificing your PR to get some more points or something to motivate yourself to do something.”

Sehome scored 57.5 team points, to beat out second-place Fife’s 52.

“My last race with my team ever, which is ridiculous to me,” Johnson said. “I’ve been on this team for four years – cross-country and track – and it’s my second family – absolutely, no questions asked. I was just thinking this was my last chance to help my team. ... My coach basically totally me, ‘You kind of have to get top three – a win would be ideal.’ I didn’t want to let down all these wonderful Sehome people.”

A number of “those wonderful Sehome people” didn’t let Johnson down, either, as Cameron Hodges, who also had “TEAM” written on her hand, finished one spot behind Johnson in fourth in the 800, and the 4x100 relay also placed fourth.

The Sehome boys team took seventh with 26.5 points. Ben Malquist and Nathan Ruffatto finished third and sixth in the discus, respectively.

Surprise champion

Bellingham freshman Jaden Stevenson didn’t come to her first state competition thinking she’d win a title in the triple jump. She said she really wasn’t thinking second or third, either.

“I was expecting to get my seed place (seventh) – maybe fifth if I was lucky,” Stevenson said. “I wasn’t expecting to win, but I’m really happy with how it turned out.”

Bellingham’s Jaden Stevenson lands in the sand of the triple jump pit on her way to a first-place finish at the Class 2A Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma. Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com

You only had to watch Stevenson’s first jump to see how it turned out, as the Red Raider leaped 36 feet, 9 1/4 inches on her first trip down the runway – almost three feet better than her previous best of 33-11 1/4 .

“I don’t know how I did it,” she said. “It was just crazy.”

Crazy? Yes, but even more effective.

Fife’s Courtney Morton came the closest to knocking Stevenson off the top of the podium, but she was nearly a foot short at 35-9 1/2 .

Stevenson said the extra rest she received during the meet, competing in only one event, made her feel fresh and helped her to the outstanding performance.

‘I was definitely surprised, but I’ll take it,” Stevenson said.

Lynden boys take fourth

The Lions will be bringing a state championship trophy home, as they scored 39 points to finish fourth behind 2A co-champions Ridgefield and Cheney, who each scored 48.

Brandon Swarthout led the way for the Lynden boys, finishing third in both the 100 and 200 sprints. His time of 10.66 seconds in the 100 was a new personal best – a mark he said he thought he’d never hit at the beginning of the year.

“It’s always good to have someone to chase down,” Swarthout said. “Good competition. Awesome weather. Just a great environment. It felt really good.”

He also matched his PR in the 200. Tate Hutchins and Aaron Weidenaar finished sixth in the 800 and high jump, respectively, while the 4x400 team placed eighth.

Jasmyne Neria’s tumbling second-place finish in the 400 in 57.45 seconds was the highlight of the day for the Lynden girls, who tied for 15th with 12 points. Neria was closing the gap in the final meters, but couldn’t knock off Cheney’s Alsatta Bakana, who won by a little more than a second.

“I was able to keep her close,” Neria said. “Me and my coach had strategies. We hit that 150 mark, and I was getting closer and closer and closer, closing the gap. She just had the longer legs and longer stride at the end.”

Lynden’s 4x200 relay also finished fifth.

Strong finishes for Bellingham

The Red Raider boys tied for fifth with West Valley with 28 points, while the girls finished sixth with 42.

Though Stevenson’s win highlighted the day, she wasn’t the only Bellingham athlete to have a strong finish.

Sophomore Carmen Souza finished second in the 300 hurdles in 44.93 seconds.

“I always feel like my form can be better, but I went as hard as I could,” Souza said. “Usually the last hurdle, I kind of freak out and stutter a lot. This last race I went for it.”

She cleared it cleanly, and good thing she did, as Lakewood’s Bethany Fisher was coming.

Bellingham’s Iyan Manju competes in the high jump event at the Class 2A Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma. Manju took second place in the event. Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com

Iyan Manju also finished second in the boys high jump, as he set a new PR by clearing 6-4. Prosser’s Oliver Davis took the title at 6-5.

“Coach said I was clearing it (at 6-4), I just wasn’t getting enough height,” Manju said. “So I went as fast as I could and jump popped and was able to clear it.”

Cade Brown also finished fourth in the 3,200, and Cole Allain was seventh in the 300 hurdles.

Other top Whatcom County finishes

▪ Dalton Mouw finished third in the 400 in 50.67 seconds and eighth in the 200 to help the Blaine boys finish tied for 29th with seven points.

▪ Josie Deming placed fifth in the javelin to help the Borderite girls finish tied for 23rd with nine points.

▪ The Squalicum 4x400 girls relay held off a serious charge from hard-charging Mercer Island to claim second place in the Class 3A race by just one-hundreadth of a second and help the Storm finish 22nd with 11 points. Grace Oswin also placed sixth in the 800.

▪ Paige Devin wrapped up Ferndale’s trip to state with a fifth-place finish in the 300 hurdles. The Golden Eagles finished tied for 23rd in 3A with 10 points.