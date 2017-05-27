Sehome’s Carbee wins second state title in as many days

Fresh off her first state title in the discus Thursday, Sehome’s Mary Carbee captured a state title in the shot put Friday with a throw of 41 feet, 1 inch at the Class 2A State Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.
However, she didn’t have winning another title on her mind. Her only goal was to set a personal record, which she did by a foot.
“I’m really excited that I won a title and also that I set a PR,” Carbee said. “It didn’t matter what place I got because I was trying to do the best that I could.”
After winning titles in two events, the junior thrower will have a target on her back next year. But she’s not scared of a little competition.
“I know there will be a lot more people stepping up and trying to beat me,” Carbee said. “But I’ll be ready for it.”
Lynden’s Brandon Swarthout was just short of winning a state title in the triple jump as he finished with a mark of 45-7. Darelle White of Olympic won the title with a jump of 45-11.75.
Two Bellingham boys’ track student-athletes placed in the top-5 of their respective events.
Nicholas Oesterling placed third in the javelin with a throw of 183-10. He four feet behind state champion Brandon Bach of Mountlake Terrace.
Cole Allain finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.03 seconds.
Blaine’s Maharani Prasad placed fourth in the girls’ shot put with a throw of 37-6.75.
Class 3A Girls
TRIPLE JUMP FINAL
School
Mark (Pl.)
Rylee Weg
Ferndale
35-7.25 (6)
JAVELIN FINAL
School
Mark (Pl.)
Gabrielle Edison
Ferndale
110-7 (9)
100 METERS PRELIMINARIES
School
Time (Pl.)
Audra Johnson
Squalicum
12.68 (16)
200 METERS PRELIMINARIES
School
Time (Pl.)
Jamie Dierdorff
Squalicum
26.64 (14)
400 METERS PRELIMINARIES
School
Time (Pl.)
Nicole Headrick
Ferndale
1:01.72 (14)
800 METERS PRELIMINARIES
School
Time (Pl.)
Grace Oswin
Squalicum
2:16.8 (5)
300 HURDLES PRELIMINARIES
School
Time (Pl.)
Paige Devine
Ferndale
46.26 (8)
Class 3A Boys
200 METERS PRELIMINARIES
School
Time (Pl.)
Jarid Poole
Ferndale
22.96 (15)
Class 2A Girls
POLE VAULT FINAL
School
Mark (Pl.)
Blakely Bornstein
Sehome
10-9 (6)
Skylar Walston
Sehome
10-9 (6)
Chloe Roth
Bellingham
10-3 (10)
SHOT PUT FINAL
School
Mark (Pl.)
Mary Carbee
Sehome
41-1 (1)
Maharani Prasad
Blaine
37-6.75 (4)
100 METERS PRELIMINARIES
School
Time (Pl.)
Carmen Souza
Bellingham
12.59 (12)
400 METERS PRELIMINARIES
School
Time (Pl.)
Jasmyne Neria
Lynden
57.51 (2)
800 METERS PRELIMINARIES
School
Time (Pl.)
Abby Johnson
Sehome
2:19.32 (3)
Cameron Hodges
Sehome
2:21.06 (5)
300 HURDLES PRELIMINARIES
School
Time (Pl.)
Carmen Souza
Bellingham
45.75 (3)
4x100 RELAY PRELIMINARIES
Athletes
Time (Pl.)
Sehome
Zoe Dietrich
Hannah Moore
Zola Carbone
Evan Airoldi
49.80 (3)
Class 2A Boys
110 HURDLES FINAL
School
Time (Pl.)
Cole Allain
Bellingham
15.03 (4)
JAVELIN FINAL
School
Mark (Pl.)
Nicholas Oesterling
Bellingham
183-10 (3)
TRIPLE JUMP FINAL
School
Mark (Pl.)
Brandon Swarthout
Lynden
45-7 (2)
POLE VAULT FINAL
School
Mark (Pl.)
100 METERS PRELIMINARIES
School
Time (Pl.)
Brandon Swarthout
Lynden
10.76 (3)
Anthony Baird
Lynden
11.24 (14)
200 METERS PRELIMINARIES
School
Time (Pl.)
Brandon Swarthout
Lynden
22.12 (3)
Dalton Mouw
Blaine
22.63 (10)
400 METERS PRELIMINARIES
School
Time (Pl.)
Dalton Mouw
Blaine
50.75 (7)
800 METERS PRELIMINARIES
School
Time (Pl.)
Tate Hutchins
Lynden
1:57.91 (6)
Bryce Johnson
Sehome
1:59.35 (9)
300 HURDLES PRELIMINARIES
School
Time (Pl.)
Cole Allain
Bellingham
41.10 (3)
4x100 RELAY PRELIMINARIES
Athletes
Time (Pl.)
Lynden
Gabe French
Ean Price
Justin Oberstadt
Anthony Baird
DQ
Sehome
Matthew Fisher
Melloy Nelson
Connor McGovern
Dylan Roberts
44.15 (9)
SOURCE: WIAA.com
