High School Sports

Sehome’s Carbee wins second state title in as many days

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

May 27, 2017 7:57 AM

Fresh off her first state title in the discus Thursday, Sehome’s Mary Carbee captured a state title in the shot put Friday with a throw of 41 feet, 1 inch at the Class 2A State Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

However, she didn’t have winning another title on her mind. Her only goal was to set a personal record, which she did by a foot.

“I’m really excited that I won a title and also that I set a PR,” Carbee said. “It didn’t matter what place I got because I was trying to do the best that I could.”

After winning titles in two events, the junior thrower will have a target on her back next year. But she’s not scared of a little competition.

“I know there will be a lot more people stepping up and trying to beat me,” Carbee said. “But I’ll be ready for it.”

Lynden’s Brandon Swarthout was just short of winning a state title in the triple jump as he finished with a mark of 45-7. Darelle White of Olympic won the title with a jump of 45-11.75.

Two Bellingham boys’ track student-athletes placed in the top-5 of their respective events.

Nicholas Oesterling placed third in the javelin with a throw of 183-10. He four feet behind state champion Brandon Bach of Mountlake Terrace.

Cole Allain finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.03 seconds.

Blaine’s Maharani Prasad placed fourth in the girls’ shot put with a throw of 37-6.75.

Class 3A Girls

TRIPLE JUMP FINAL

School

Mark (Pl.)

Rylee Weg

Ferndale

35-7.25 (6)

JAVELIN FINAL

School

Mark (Pl.)

Gabrielle Edison

Ferndale

110-7 (9)

100 METERS PRELIMINARIES

School

Time (Pl.)

Audra Johnson

Squalicum

12.68 (16)

200 METERS PRELIMINARIES

School

Time (Pl.)

Jamie Dierdorff

Squalicum

26.64 (14)

400 METERS PRELIMINARIES

School

Time (Pl.)

Nicole Headrick

Ferndale

1:01.72 (14)

800 METERS PRELIMINARIES

School

Time (Pl.)

Grace Oswin

Squalicum

2:16.8 (5)

300 HURDLES PRELIMINARIES

School

Time (Pl.)

Paige Devine

Ferndale

46.26 (8)

Class 3A Boys

200 METERS PRELIMINARIES

School

Time (Pl.)

Jarid Poole

Ferndale

22.96 (15)

Class 2A Girls

POLE VAULT FINAL

School

Mark (Pl.)

Blakely Bornstein

Sehome

10-9 (6)

Skylar Walston

Sehome

10-9 (6)

Chloe Roth

Bellingham

10-3 (10)

SHOT PUT FINAL

School

Mark (Pl.)

Mary Carbee

Sehome

41-1 (1)

Maharani Prasad

Blaine

37-6.75 (4)

100 METERS PRELIMINARIES

School

Time (Pl.)

Carmen Souza

Bellingham

12.59 (12)

400 METERS PRELIMINARIES

School

Time (Pl.)

Jasmyne Neria

Lynden

57.51 (2)

800 METERS PRELIMINARIES

School

Time (Pl.)

Abby Johnson

Sehome

2:19.32 (3)

Cameron Hodges

Sehome

2:21.06 (5)

300 HURDLES PRELIMINARIES

School

Time (Pl.)

Carmen Souza

Bellingham

45.75 (3)

4x100 RELAY PRELIMINARIES

Athletes

Time (Pl.)

Sehome

Zoe Dietrich

Hannah Moore

Zola Carbone

Evan Airoldi

49.80 (3)

Class 2A Boys

110 HURDLES FINAL

School

Time (Pl.)

Cole Allain

Bellingham

15.03 (4)

JAVELIN FINAL

School

Mark (Pl.)

Nicholas Oesterling

Bellingham

183-10 (3)

TRIPLE JUMP FINAL

School

Mark (Pl.)

Brandon Swarthout

Lynden

45-7 (2)

POLE VAULT FINAL

School

Mark (Pl.)

100 METERS PRELIMINARIES

School

Time (Pl.)

Brandon Swarthout

Lynden

10.76 (3)

Anthony Baird

Lynden

11.24 (14)

200 METERS PRELIMINARIES

School

Time (Pl.)

Brandon Swarthout

Lynden

22.12 (3)

Dalton Mouw

Blaine

22.63 (10)

400 METERS PRELIMINARIES

School

Time (Pl.)

Dalton Mouw

Blaine

50.75 (7)

800 METERS PRELIMINARIES

School

Time (Pl.)

Tate Hutchins

Lynden

1:57.91 (6)

Bryce Johnson

Sehome

1:59.35 (9)

300 HURDLES PRELIMINARIES

School

Time (Pl.)

Cole Allain

Bellingham

41.10 (3)

4x100 RELAY PRELIMINARIES

Athletes

Time (Pl.)

Lynden

Gabe French

Ean Price

Justin Oberstadt

Anthony Baird

DQ

Sehome

Matthew Fisher

Melloy Nelson

Connor McGovern

Dylan Roberts

44.15 (9)

SOURCE: WIAA.com

