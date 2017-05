Lynden Christian's Rusnak wins 1A long jump title

Lynden Christian’s Hannah Rusnak started her final high school state track meet the best possible way as the senior won a title in the long jump with a season record mark of 19 feet, 0.25 inches Friday at the Class 1A State Championships at Eastern Washington University in Cheney.

Rusnak will have three more chances to win individual titles Saturday as she’ll be competing in the 100-meter race, the 200-meter and the 100 hurdles. She finished second in the 100-meter preliminaries Friday, fourth in the 200-meter prelims and first in the 100 hurdles.

Grace Himango of Nooksack Valley finished fifth in the shot put with a mark of 36-5.25.

Colton Kautz also of Nooksack Valley took fourth in the discus with a toss of 152-1.

In the 1B championships, Lummi’s Free Borsey placed fourth in the javelin with a throw of 163-7.