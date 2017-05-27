An all-Bellingham 2A girls’ tennis state final is a real possibility

An all Bellingham High School girls’ tennis state championship match is on the table as doubles teams Sophia Lawrence and Alice Hiebert, and Ellie Iwersen and Keara Kintzele each won both of their matches during the Class 2A State Championships Friday at Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle.
If both team win their next matches, they will play each other for the state title.
Lawrence and Hiebert first beat Jessica Dietzman and Hannah D’Amico of Sequim 6-0, 6-1, and then dispatched Claire Sinner and Lily Sinner of West Valley 6-2, 6-2.
Iwersen and Kintzele battled to beat Nicole Howard and Mikayla Kee of Tumwater 7-5, 6-3, and beat Natalie Thomsen and Rachel Faw 6-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.
Lawrence and Hiebert will play Ellie Corwin amd Hannah Jeffries from Centralia in the semifinals Saturday, and Iwersen and Kintzele will play Olivia Daughs and Bayleigh Harris of East Valley.
Sidney Balfour and Ava McIlvaine of Sehome started stromg by winning their first match against Stella Fosberg and Chloe Watson of Highline 6-3, 6-2, but lost their next game to Corwin and Jeffries in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.
Sehome’s Tessa Tapmongkol breezed through her two matches Friday as she beat Jasmine Palagnas of Bremerton 6-3, 6-1, and then beat Bridget Calvert of Cheney 6-2, 6-1. She will play Ana Rios of Foster in the semifinals Saturday.
Class 2A boys
Sehome’s boys’ tennis teams went undefeated Friday as first on the singles side Shane Lynette beat Ian Best of Clarkson 6-1, 6-1, and Prab Sangha of Olympic 7-5, 6-4.
Then in doubles Darren Ma and William Zhang beat Collin Freeman and Kyler Villarreal of Othello 6-4, 6-1, and David Dinh and Nikola Roso of Highline 6-2, 6-1.
Lynette will play in the semifinals Saturday against Cyrus Shaviri of Fife.
Ma and Zhang will battle with Brett Spencer and Andrew Shaw of Kingston.
Class 3A boys
Squalicum’s Colin Weller was eliminated after two matches during the Class 3A State Championships Friday at Tri-City Court Club in Kennewick.
Weller lost to August Knox of Garfield in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, and then retired in the second set of his match with Irvin Yi of Gig Harbor after losing the first set 7-5.
On the doubles side, Tommy and Cavan Lyons of Ferndale lost their first match of the day to Andrew Suver and Ben Ferry of Garfield 6-3, 6-4, but bounced back and beat Aiden Short and Ethan Griffith of Capital 6-3, 6-1.
Class 3A girls
Catherine Michelutti kept her winning ways going Friday as she defeated Anna Miller of Holy Names Academy 6-4, 6-1, and then beat McKenzie Frazier of Seattle Prep in three sets, 6-1, 3-6, 6-0.
Michelutti will play in the semifinals Saturday against Viv Daniel of Lakeside. A win would put her in the state championship against the winner of Sasha Gaeth vs. Izabella Bilecova of North Thurston.
Friday’s Whatcom County state tennis results
Class 3A
BOYS SINGLES
Colin Weller (Squalicum) – First round: lost to August Knox (Garfield) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; Elimination round: lost to Irvin Yi (Gig Harbor) 7-5, 1-0 Ret.
BOYS DOUBLES
Tommy Lyons / Cavan Lyons (Ferndale) – First round: lost to Andrew Suver / Ben Ferry (Garfield) 6-3, 6-4; Elimination round: def. Aiden Short / Ethan Griffith (Capital) 6-3, 6-1;
GIRLS SINGLES
Catherine Michelutti (Squalicum) – First round: def. Anna Miller (Holy Names Academy) 6-4, 6-1; Quarterfinals: def. McKenzie Frazier (Seattle Prep) 6-1, 3-6, 6-0
Class 2A
BOYS SINGLES
Shane Lynette (Sehome) – First round: def. Ian Best (Clarkston) 6-1, 6-1; Quarterfinals: def. Prab Sangha (Olympic) 7-5, 6-4
BOYS DOUBLES
Darren Ma / William Zhang (Sehome) – First round: def. Collin Freeman / Kyler Villarreal (Othello) 6-4, 6-1; Quarterfinals: def. David Dinh / Nikola Roso (Highline) 6-2, 6-1
GIRLS SINGLES
Tessa Tapmongkol (Sehome) – First round: def. Jasmine Palagnas (Bremerton) 6-3, 6-1; Quarterfinals: def. Bridget Calvert (Cheney) 6-2, 6-1
GIRLS DOUBLES
Sidney Balfour / Ava McIlvaine (Sehome) – First round: def. Stella Fosberg / Chloe Watson (Highline) 6-3, 6-2; Quarterfinals: lost to Ellie Corwin / Hannah Jeffries (Centralia) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5;
Sophia Lawrence / Alice Hiebert (Bellingham) – First round: def. Jessica Dietzman / Hannah D'Amico (Sequim) 6-0, 6-1; Quarterfinals: def. Claire Sinner / Lily Sinner (Spokane West Valley) 6-2, 6-2
Ellie Iwersen / Keara Kintzele (Bellingham) – First round: def. Nicole Howard / Mikayla Kee (Tumwater) 6-4, 6-4; Quartefinals: def. Natalie Thomsen/ Rachel Faw (Quincy) 6-4, 6-4
