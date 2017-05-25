Lynden Christian’s Hannah Rusnak runs to a first-place finish in the girls 100 meter hurdles at the Bedlington Twilight Invitational on March 24, in Lynden.
Lynden Christian’s Hannah Rusnak runs to a first-place finish in the girls 100 meter hurdles at the Bedlington Twilight Invitational on March 24, in Lynden. Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian’s Hannah Rusnak runs to a first-place finish in the girls 100 meter hurdles at the Bedlington Twilight Invitational on March 24, in Lynden. Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com

High School Sports

May 25, 2017 5:00 AM

She’s got speed and power, but there’s one thing LC’s Rusnak doesn’t enjoy at all

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

It only seems like everything Lynden Christian senior Hannah Rusnak tries she excels at.

Sure she’s helped the LC volleyball team reach the Class 1A state championship match three straight years, winning back-to-back titles in 2014 and ’15, and been selected All-Northwest Conference Player of the Year last fall.

In track and field, she may own the best 100-meter hurdles time in the state in all classes this spring (14.23 seconds) and the state’s fourth-longest leap in the long jump (18 feet, 7 3/4 inches) entering state championship weekend. She’s ranked third in Class 1A in the open 100 (12.24 seconds) and 200 (25.47 seconds). And she may already own five individual or relay state track and field titles from her first three trips to the Class 1A state meet.

But there is one thing Rusnak admits she’s not very good at – or at least doesn’t enjoy very much.

“I’m nervous about running long distances,” she said. “When I did them, I felt terrible. It’s something that I can handle, but it’s definitely not my favorite.”

Most of us sit back and marvel when she’s running the hurdles, because she has just this tremendous start. Other coaches stop what they’re doing so they can watcher her.

Kent De Hoog

Lyncs coach Kent De Hoog thinks Rusnak could be outstanding in the 400 meters and the 300 hurdles.

“I think she could qualify for state in just about any event she could enter, except for the 1,600 and 3,200,” said De Hoog, who called Rusnak a “delight” to work with the past four seasons. “She just hates running distances. When she was a freshman, running 200 meters was too far.”

Rusnak has shown such an affinity for running shorter distances, it’s probably worth keeping her where she excels.

As a freshman, she won a state title in the 100 hurdles and finished second in the long jump at the Class 1A state championships. She added three more titles in the 100 hurdles, long jump and 4x100 relay as a sophomore and tacked on a third-place medal in the 100.

Despite suffering a significant foot injury during the state meet as a junior, she still managed to help LC to a third-place finish in the 4x100, while placing second in the long jump and 100 hurdles and third in the 100.

0524 Rusnak_2
Lynden Christian’s Hannah Rusnak has won the Class 1A state title in the long jump as a sophomore in 2015.
Staff The Bellingham Herald File

In her final high school competition this weekend, she hopes to at least reclaim her crown in the hurdles and long jump and add to her medal collection in the 100 and 200 Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Cheney.

“This has been my best year for being injury free for the track aspect,” said Rusnak, who proclaimed herself fully recovered from an ankle injury she suffered during the state volleyball championship match in November. “I haven’t had any problems. My ankle was a little weak in the beginning, and we had to tape it up, but I only felt it landing in the long jump. I don’t even have to tape it now. ... I’m going into state feeling really good on my legs.”

That’s something that should make the rest of the Class 1A hurdlers, long jumpers and sprinters worry.

This has been my best year for being injury free for the track aspect. ... I’m going into state feeling really good on my legs.

Hannah Rusnak

De Hoog said he’s been keeping an eye on Rusnak since she was in fifth or sixth grade and would come out to the track and run hurdles and practice the long jump next to her older brother, Nathan.

“When she was in seventh or eight grade, she was already jumping well enough to place in the top three in state,” De Hoog said. “We knew right away there was something special about this girl.”

What makes her so special, De Hoog says, is the power she can generate in her lower body.

Anyone who watched her play volleyball knows the type of power De Hoog is talking about, as she was a dominant outside hitter despite standing just 5-7.

“She’s very powerful and very strong,” De Hoog said. “In the long jump, she just explodes off the board. And she’s got great rhythm, too. She almost never jumps in front of the board or beyond the board. She is right on.”

Obviously, her power and rhythm translate well to the hurdles, as well.

0524 Rusnak_3
Lynden Christian’s Hannah Rusnak won state titles in the 100 hurdles in 2014 and 2015 as a freshman and sophomore.
Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com

“She has always been so quick out of the block and gets up to top speed so quickly,” De Hoog said. “Most of us sit back and marvel when she’s running the hurdles, because she has just this tremendous start. Other coaches stop what they’re doing so they can watch her. It is such a neat experience. She hits the first hurdle a couple of steps ahead of other people, and she has the power to carry that all the way through. It’s such a delight to watch her.”

A privilege De Hoog knows will come to an end for him on Saturday.

“She’s very gifted, and she knows how to work and train,” he said. “We’ve just been spoiled the last four years. It will be hard to watch her leave, but we’re excited for her future.”

That future won’t be taking Rusnak far away, as she will attend the University of Washington. She said she chose the Huskies over Seattle Pacific, Arizona State and Oregon, partly because of the family atmosphere surrounding the track team and partly because the UW School of Medicine offers a strong Orthodontia program.

Rusnak plans to show the athletic versatility De Hoog spoke about by competing the heptathlon.

Most of us sit back and marvel when she’s running the hurdles, because she has just this tremendous start. Other coaches stop what they’re doing so they can watcher her.

Kent De Hoog

Of course, there is one drawback to that plan – the final event in the heptathlon is the 800 meters.

“Yeah, I know, and I’m nervous about it,” Rusnak admitted about running the distance event. “I don’t really want to do it. But if I think about it, it’s there to help me. It will help me build my speed for the 200 and the 100 hurdles and the long jump. Hopefully it won’t be too bad.”

Whatcom County state track and field qualifiers

Class 3A girls

Athlete

School

Event

Mark

Kristina DeKoster

Squalicum

4x400 relay

4:03.16

Paige Devine

Ferndale

300 hurdles

45.71

Jamie Dierdorff

Squalicum

200 meters

4x400 relay

26.70

4:03.16

Gabrielle Edison

Ferndale

Discus

Javelin

Shot put

124-5

109-5

36-3.25

Nicole Headrick

Ferndale

400 meters

1:00.65

Audra Johnson

Squalicum

100 meters

4x400 relay

12.56

4:03.16

Abigail Koenig

Squalicum

4x400 relay

4:03.16

Grace Oswin

Squalicum

800 meters

4x400 relay

2:18.55

4:03.16

Julia Sluys

Squalicum

Shot put

34-9

Rylee Weg

Ferndale

Triple jump

35-0

Chalae Wolters

Squalicum

4x400 relay

4:03.16

Class 3A boys

Athlete

School

Event

Mark

Ben Broselle

Ferndale

Javelin

168-10

Jeffrey Hanlon

Squalicum

Pole vault

13-9

Jarid Poole

Ferndale

200 meters

22.76

Class 2A girls

Athlete

School

Event

Mark

Eva Airoldi

Sehome

4x100 relay

49.86

Taryn Allison

Lynden

4x200 relay

1:47.49

Sierra Birade

Bellingham

Javelin

114-8

Blakely Bornstein

Sehome

Pole vault

10-6

Mary Carbee

Sehome

Shot put

Discus

40-4

134-3

Zola Carbone

Sehome

4x100 relay

49.86

Josie Deming

Blaine

Javelin

116-9

Zoe Dietrich

Sehome

4x100 relay

49.86

Madeline Domico

Bellingham

Pole vault

11-0

Cameron Hodges

Sehome

800 meters

2:17.93

Abby Johnson

Sehome

1,600 meters

800 meters

3,200 meters

5:01.40

2:17.14

11:12.87

Laurissa Kingma

Lynden

4x200 relay

1:47.49

Hannah Moore

Sehome

4x100 relay

49.86

Jasmyne Neria

Lynden

400 meters

4x200 relay

58.39

1:47.49

Ilana Pechthalt

Sehome

4x100 relay

49.86

Maharani Prasad

Blaine

Shot put

35-6.25

Annika Reiss

Bellingham

1,600 meters

3,200 meters

4:57.11

10:50.59

Chloe Roth

Bellingham

Pole vault

10-6

Riley Sells

Lynden

4x200 relay

1:47.49

Carmen Souza

Bellingham

100 meters

300 hurdles

12.72

45.76

Sierra Smith

Lynden

4x200 relay

1:47.49

Savonne Sterk

Lynden

4x200 relay

1:47.49

Jaden Stevenson

Bellingham

Triple jump

33-10.5

Skylar Walston

Sehome

Pole vault

10-6

Janie Wilson

Sehome

4x100 relay

49.86

Class 2A boys

Athlete

School

Event

Mark

Cole Allain

Bellingham

110 hurdles

300 hurdles

15.20

41.84

Anton Arena

Sehome

4x100 relay

43.86

Anthony Baird

Lynden

100 meters

4x100 relay

4x400 relay

11.20

43.87

3:28.36

Cade Brown

Bellingham

3,200 meters

9:21.66

Casey Crocker

Sehome

4x100 relay

43.86

Nathan Doering

Lynden

110 hurdles

16.22

Matthew Fisher

Sehome

4x100 relay

43.86

Gabe French

Lynden

4x100 relay

43.87

Jacob Heeringa

Lynden

4x100 relay

4x400 relay

43.87

3:28.36

Tate Hutchins

Lynden

800 meters

4x400 relay

1:57.24

3:28.36

Bryce Johnson

Sehome

800 meters

1:57.39

Nick Kildall

Lynden

4x400 relay

3:28.36

Josiah Lyons

Lynden

Pole vault

13-9

Ben Malquist

Sehome

Discus

Shot put

169-9

53-11

Iyan Manju

Bellingham

Long jump

High jump

21-2

6-2

Connor McGovern

Sehome

4x100 relay

43.86

Dalton Mouw

Blaine

200 meters

400 meters

22.66

50.59

Melloy Nelson

Se

Justin Oberstadt

Lynden

4x100 relay

43.87

Nicholas Oesterling

Bellingham

Javelin

176-9

Ean Price

Lynden

4x100 relay

4x400 relay

43.87

3:28.36

Awan Riak

Lynden

Long jump

21-2

Dylan Roberts

Sehome

4x100 relay

43.86

Nathan Ruffatto

Sehome

Discus

Shot put

157-10

55-5.75

Jesse Selch

Sehome

Pole vault

13-9

Tanner Steele

Lynden

Shot put

52-9.25

Brandon Swarthout

Lynden

Long jump

100 meters

200 meters

4x100 relay

Triple jump

22-10

10.80

22.20

43.87

46-5

Aaron Weidenaar

Lynden

4x400 relay

High jump

3:28.36

6-4

Brian Whitney

Sehome

Pole vault

13-9

Class 1A girls

Athlete

School

Event

Mark

Katelyn Barnes

Meridian

4x100 relay

4x200 relay

4x400 relay

51.06

1:45.68

4:07.18

Marissa Bliss

Meridian

4x100 relay

4x200 relay

51.06

1:45.68

Ella Carpenter

Meridian

4x100 relay

51.06

Malia Clift

Meridian

4x100 relay

4x200 relay

4x400 relay

51.06

1:45.68

4:07.18

Paige Decker

Lynden Christian

4x400 relay

4:10.25

Laine DeJong

Lynden Christian

400 meters

4x400 relay

1:00.26

4:10.25

Sydney Gospodinovich

Meridian

Discus

105-5

Alyce Harlan

Lynden Christian

3,200 meters

11:35.91

Grace Himango

Nooksack Valley

Shot put

Discus

35-7

104-8

Tara Hollander

Lynden Christian

4x400 relay

4:10.25

Makenna Holz

Meridian

4x400 relay

4:07.18

Payton Lunde

Meridian

Long jump

4x200 relay

4x400 relay

Triple jump

16-6

1:45.68

4:07.18

35-3

Mali Mack

Meridian

100 meters

4x100 relay

4x200 relay

12.99

51.06

1:45.68

Liv Mellema

Lynden Christian

4x400 relay

4:10.25

Hannah Rusnak

Lynden Christian

Long jump

100 meters

200 meters

100 hurdles

18-5

12.39

25.60

14.34

Brody Short

Meridian

4x100 relay

4x200 relay

51.06

1:45.68

Rubijean Stuit

Meridian

4x400 relay

4:07.18

Taylor Ten Pas

Lynden Christian

4x400 relay

4:10.25

Ashlee VanDenTop

Meridian

800 meters

1,600 meters

4x400 relay

2:17.97

5:15.22

4:07.18

Nicole Whittern

Nooksack Valley

Javelin

114-8

Maddy Wiersma

Lynden Christian

4x400 relay

4:10.25

Michaela Yonkman

Nooksack Valley

100 hurdles

300 hurdles

16.44

47.32

Class 1A boys

Athlete

School

Event

Mark

TJ Bass

Mount Baker

Shot put

49-10

Thane Boersma

Lynden Christian

Pole vault

11-6

Carson Brandland

Mount Baker

Javelin

163-01

Camden Burgess

Meridian

Triple jump

4x100 relay

Long jump

41-11.75

45.22

21-2

Stephen Cummins

Lynden Christian

200 meters

400 meters

4x400 relay

23.03

50.74

3:28.04

Brooks DeWaard

Lynden Christian

3,200 meters

9:51.59

Colton Kautz

Nooksack Valley

Discus

Javelin

Shot put

168-9

158-7

50-8.5

Dawson Logan

Meridian

4x100 relay

45.22

David Martin

Lynden Christian

400 meters

4x400 relay

51.38

3:28.04

Tony Schleimer

Meridian

4x100 relay

45.22

Tre Silva

Nooksack Valley

Triple jump

Long jump

41-7

20-7.5

Eric Steiger

Lynden Christian

3,200 meters

4x400 relay

9:51.28

3:28.04

Harlon Stuit

Meridian

110 hurdles

15.74

Bryce Vandenhaak

Meridian

4x100 relay

45.22

Jack Vander Griend

Lynden Christian

110 hurdles

4x400 relay

15.46

3:28.04

Chris VanLiew

Mount Baker

High jump

5-8

Class 1B girls

Athlete

School

Event

Mark

Dezirae Toby

Lummi

Javelin

76-8

Raeschelle Washington

Lummi

400 meters

1:08.47

Class 1B boys

Athlete

School

Event

Mark

Free Borsey

Lummi

4x100 relay

4x400 relay

Javelin

Triple jump

43.91

3:36.37

163-3

42-0.25

Raven Borsey

Lummi

300 hurdles

4x100 relay

4x400 relay

42.89

43.91

3:36.37

Derek Cooper

Lummi

4x400 relay

3:36.37

Trazil Lane

Lummi

200 meters

4x100 relay

High jump

Long jump

23.39

43.91

6-0

19-9

Mike Washington

Lummi

100 meters

200 meters

4x100 relay

4x400 relay

11.55

22.87

43.91

3:36.37

James Williams

Lummi

Shot put

42-4

Class 2A/3A/4A Ambulatory

Athlete

School

Event

Mark

Spencer Asakura

Sehome

100 meters

200 meters

400 meters

Shot put

15.83

33.87

1:14.54

16-4

Class 1A/2B/1B wheelchair

Athlete

School

Event

Mark

Grace Hanson

Mount Baker

100 meters

400 meters

Discus

29.31

1:55.70

ND

NOTE: Relay lineups could change.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game 1:39

Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game
TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships 2:30

TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships
Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title 1:37

Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title

View More Video

Sports Videos