She’s got speed and power, but there’s one thing LC’s Rusnak doesn’t enjoy at all

It only seems like everything Lynden Christian senior Hannah Rusnak tries she excels at.
Sure she’s helped the LC volleyball team reach the Class 1A state championship match three straight years, winning back-to-back titles in 2014 and ’15, and been selected All-Northwest Conference Player of the Year last fall.
In track and field, she may own the best 100-meter hurdles time in the state in all classes this spring (14.23 seconds) and the state’s fourth-longest leap in the long jump (18 feet, 7 3/4 inches) entering state championship weekend. She’s ranked third in Class 1A in the open 100 (12.24 seconds) and 200 (25.47 seconds). And she may already own five individual or relay state track and field titles from her first three trips to the Class 1A state meet.
But there is one thing Rusnak admits she’s not very good at – or at least doesn’t enjoy very much.
“I’m nervous about running long distances,” she said. “When I did them, I felt terrible. It’s something that I can handle, but it’s definitely not my favorite.”
Lyncs coach Kent De Hoog thinks Rusnak could be outstanding in the 400 meters and the 300 hurdles.
“I think she could qualify for state in just about any event she could enter, except for the 1,600 and 3,200,” said De Hoog, who called Rusnak a “delight” to work with the past four seasons. “She just hates running distances. When she was a freshman, running 200 meters was too far.”
Rusnak has shown such an affinity for running shorter distances, it’s probably worth keeping her where she excels.
As a freshman, she won a state title in the 100 hurdles and finished second in the long jump at the Class 1A state championships. She added three more titles in the 100 hurdles, long jump and 4x100 relay as a sophomore and tacked on a third-place medal in the 100.
Despite suffering a significant foot injury during the state meet as a junior, she still managed to help LC to a third-place finish in the 4x100, while placing second in the long jump and 100 hurdles and third in the 100.
In her final high school competition this weekend, she hopes to at least reclaim her crown in the hurdles and long jump and add to her medal collection in the 100 and 200 Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Cheney.
“This has been my best year for being injury free for the track aspect,” said Rusnak, who proclaimed herself fully recovered from an ankle injury she suffered during the state volleyball championship match in November. “I haven’t had any problems. My ankle was a little weak in the beginning, and we had to tape it up, but I only felt it landing in the long jump. I don’t even have to tape it now. ... I’m going into state feeling really good on my legs.”
That’s something that should make the rest of the Class 1A hurdlers, long jumpers and sprinters worry.
De Hoog said he’s been keeping an eye on Rusnak since she was in fifth or sixth grade and would come out to the track and run hurdles and practice the long jump next to her older brother, Nathan.
“When she was in seventh or eight grade, she was already jumping well enough to place in the top three in state,” De Hoog said. “We knew right away there was something special about this girl.”
What makes her so special, De Hoog says, is the power she can generate in her lower body.
Anyone who watched her play volleyball knows the type of power De Hoog is talking about, as she was a dominant outside hitter despite standing just 5-7.
“She’s very powerful and very strong,” De Hoog said. “In the long jump, she just explodes off the board. And she’s got great rhythm, too. She almost never jumps in front of the board or beyond the board. She is right on.”
Obviously, her power and rhythm translate well to the hurdles, as well.
“She has always been so quick out of the block and gets up to top speed so quickly,” De Hoog said. “Most of us sit back and marvel when she’s running the hurdles, because she has just this tremendous start. Other coaches stop what they’re doing so they can watch her. It is such a neat experience. She hits the first hurdle a couple of steps ahead of other people, and she has the power to carry that all the way through. It’s such a delight to watch her.”
A privilege De Hoog knows will come to an end for him on Saturday.
“She’s very gifted, and she knows how to work and train,” he said. “We’ve just been spoiled the last four years. It will be hard to watch her leave, but we’re excited for her future.”
That future won’t be taking Rusnak far away, as she will attend the University of Washington. She said she chose the Huskies over Seattle Pacific, Arizona State and Oregon, partly because of the family atmosphere surrounding the track team and partly because the UW School of Medicine offers a strong Orthodontia program.
Rusnak plans to show the athletic versatility De Hoog spoke about by competing the heptathlon.
Of course, there is one drawback to that plan – the final event in the heptathlon is the 800 meters.
“Yeah, I know, and I’m nervous about it,” Rusnak admitted about running the distance event. “I don’t really want to do it. But if I think about it, it’s there to help me. It will help me build my speed for the 200 and the 100 hurdles and the long jump. Hopefully it won’t be too bad.”
Whatcom County state track and field qualifiers
Class 3A girls
Athlete
School
Event
Mark
Kristina DeKoster
Squalicum
4x400 relay
4:03.16
Paige Devine
Ferndale
300 hurdles
45.71
Jamie Dierdorff
Squalicum
200 meters
4x400 relay
26.70
4:03.16
Gabrielle Edison
Ferndale
Discus
Javelin
Shot put
124-5
109-5
36-3.25
Nicole Headrick
Ferndale
400 meters
1:00.65
Audra Johnson
Squalicum
100 meters
4x400 relay
12.56
4:03.16
Abigail Koenig
Squalicum
4x400 relay
4:03.16
Grace Oswin
Squalicum
800 meters
4x400 relay
2:18.55
4:03.16
Julia Sluys
Squalicum
Shot put
34-9
Rylee Weg
Ferndale
Triple jump
35-0
Chalae Wolters
Squalicum
4x400 relay
4:03.16
Class 3A boys
Athlete
School
Event
Mark
Ben Broselle
Ferndale
Javelin
168-10
Jeffrey Hanlon
Squalicum
Pole vault
13-9
Jarid Poole
Ferndale
200 meters
22.76
Class 2A girls
Athlete
School
Event
Mark
Eva Airoldi
Sehome
4x100 relay
49.86
Taryn Allison
Lynden
4x200 relay
1:47.49
Sierra Birade
Bellingham
Javelin
114-8
Blakely Bornstein
Sehome
Pole vault
10-6
Mary Carbee
Sehome
Shot put
Discus
40-4
134-3
Zola Carbone
Sehome
4x100 relay
49.86
Josie Deming
Blaine
Javelin
116-9
Zoe Dietrich
Sehome
4x100 relay
49.86
Madeline Domico
Bellingham
Pole vault
11-0
Cameron Hodges
Sehome
800 meters
2:17.93
Abby Johnson
Sehome
1,600 meters
800 meters
3,200 meters
5:01.40
2:17.14
11:12.87
Laurissa Kingma
Lynden
4x200 relay
1:47.49
Hannah Moore
Sehome
4x100 relay
49.86
Jasmyne Neria
Lynden
400 meters
4x200 relay
58.39
1:47.49
Ilana Pechthalt
Sehome
4x100 relay
49.86
Maharani Prasad
Blaine
Shot put
35-6.25
Annika Reiss
Bellingham
1,600 meters
3,200 meters
4:57.11
10:50.59
Chloe Roth
Bellingham
Pole vault
10-6
Riley Sells
Lynden
4x200 relay
1:47.49
Carmen Souza
Bellingham
100 meters
300 hurdles
12.72
45.76
Sierra Smith
Lynden
4x200 relay
1:47.49
Savonne Sterk
Lynden
4x200 relay
1:47.49
Jaden Stevenson
Bellingham
Triple jump
33-10.5
Skylar Walston
Sehome
Pole vault
10-6
Janie Wilson
Sehome
4x100 relay
49.86
Class 2A boys
Athlete
School
Event
Mark
Cole Allain
Bellingham
110 hurdles
300 hurdles
15.20
41.84
Anton Arena
Sehome
4x100 relay
43.86
Anthony Baird
Lynden
100 meters
4x100 relay
4x400 relay
11.20
43.87
3:28.36
Cade Brown
Bellingham
3,200 meters
9:21.66
Casey Crocker
Sehome
4x100 relay
43.86
Nathan Doering
Lynden
110 hurdles
16.22
Matthew Fisher
Sehome
4x100 relay
43.86
Gabe French
Lynden
4x100 relay
43.87
Jacob Heeringa
Lynden
4x100 relay
4x400 relay
43.87
3:28.36
Tate Hutchins
Lynden
800 meters
4x400 relay
1:57.24
3:28.36
Bryce Johnson
Sehome
800 meters
1:57.39
Nick Kildall
Lynden
4x400 relay
3:28.36
Josiah Lyons
Lynden
Pole vault
13-9
Ben Malquist
Sehome
Discus
Shot put
169-9
53-11
Iyan Manju
Bellingham
Long jump
High jump
21-2
6-2
Connor McGovern
Sehome
4x100 relay
43.86
Dalton Mouw
Blaine
200 meters
400 meters
22.66
50.59
Melloy Nelson
Justin Oberstadt
Lynden
4x100 relay
43.87
Nicholas Oesterling
Bellingham
Javelin
176-9
Ean Price
Lynden
4x100 relay
4x400 relay
43.87
3:28.36
Awan Riak
Lynden
Long jump
21-2
Dylan Roberts
Sehome
4x100 relay
43.86
Nathan Ruffatto
Sehome
Discus
Shot put
157-10
55-5.75
Jesse Selch
Sehome
Pole vault
13-9
Tanner Steele
Lynden
Shot put
52-9.25
Brandon Swarthout
Lynden
Long jump
100 meters
200 meters
4x100 relay
Triple jump
22-10
10.80
22.20
43.87
46-5
Aaron Weidenaar
Lynden
4x400 relay
High jump
3:28.36
6-4
Brian Whitney
Sehome
Pole vault
13-9
Class 1A girls
Athlete
School
Event
Mark
Katelyn Barnes
Meridian
4x100 relay
4x200 relay
4x400 relay
51.06
1:45.68
4:07.18
Marissa Bliss
Meridian
4x100 relay
4x200 relay
51.06
1:45.68
Ella Carpenter
Meridian
4x100 relay
51.06
Malia Clift
Meridian
4x100 relay
4x200 relay
4x400 relay
51.06
1:45.68
4:07.18
Paige Decker
Lynden Christian
4x400 relay
4:10.25
Laine DeJong
Lynden Christian
400 meters
4x400 relay
1:00.26
4:10.25
Sydney Gospodinovich
Meridian
Discus
105-5
Alyce Harlan
Lynden Christian
3,200 meters
11:35.91
Grace Himango
Nooksack Valley
Shot put
Discus
35-7
104-8
Tara Hollander
Lynden Christian
4x400 relay
4:10.25
Makenna Holz
Meridian
4x400 relay
4:07.18
Payton Lunde
Meridian
Long jump
4x200 relay
4x400 relay
Triple jump
16-6
1:45.68
4:07.18
35-3
Mali Mack
Meridian
100 meters
4x100 relay
4x200 relay
12.99
51.06
1:45.68
Liv Mellema
Lynden Christian
4x400 relay
4:10.25
Hannah Rusnak
Lynden Christian
Long jump
100 meters
200 meters
100 hurdles
18-5
12.39
25.60
14.34
Brody Short
Meridian
4x100 relay
4x200 relay
51.06
1:45.68
Rubijean Stuit
Meridian
4x400 relay
4:07.18
Taylor Ten Pas
Lynden Christian
4x400 relay
4:10.25
Ashlee VanDenTop
Meridian
800 meters
1,600 meters
4x400 relay
2:17.97
5:15.22
4:07.18
Nicole Whittern
Nooksack Valley
Javelin
114-8
Maddy Wiersma
Lynden Christian
4x400 relay
4:10.25
Michaela Yonkman
Nooksack Valley
100 hurdles
300 hurdles
16.44
47.32
Class 1A boys
Athlete
School
Event
Mark
TJ Bass
Mount Baker
Shot put
49-10
Thane Boersma
Lynden Christian
Pole vault
11-6
Carson Brandland
Mount Baker
Javelin
163-01
Camden Burgess
Meridian
Triple jump
4x100 relay
Long jump
41-11.75
45.22
21-2
Stephen Cummins
Lynden Christian
200 meters
400 meters
4x400 relay
23.03
50.74
3:28.04
Brooks DeWaard
Lynden Christian
3,200 meters
9:51.59
Colton Kautz
Nooksack Valley
Discus
Javelin
Shot put
168-9
158-7
50-8.5
Dawson Logan
Meridian
4x100 relay
45.22
David Martin
Lynden Christian
400 meters
4x400 relay
51.38
3:28.04
Tony Schleimer
Meridian
4x100 relay
45.22
Tre Silva
Nooksack Valley
Triple jump
Long jump
41-7
20-7.5
Eric Steiger
Lynden Christian
3,200 meters
4x400 relay
9:51.28
3:28.04
Harlon Stuit
Meridian
110 hurdles
15.74
Bryce Vandenhaak
Meridian
4x100 relay
45.22
Jack Vander Griend
Lynden Christian
110 hurdles
4x400 relay
15.46
3:28.04
Chris VanLiew
Mount Baker
High jump
5-8
Class 1B girls
Athlete
School
Event
Mark
Dezirae Toby
Lummi
Javelin
76-8
Raeschelle Washington
Lummi
400 meters
1:08.47
Class 1B boys
Athlete
School
Event
Mark
Free Borsey
Lummi
4x100 relay
4x400 relay
Javelin
Triple jump
43.91
3:36.37
163-3
42-0.25
Raven Borsey
Lummi
300 hurdles
4x100 relay
4x400 relay
42.89
43.91
3:36.37
Derek Cooper
Lummi
4x400 relay
3:36.37
Trazil Lane
Lummi
200 meters
4x100 relay
High jump
Long jump
23.39
43.91
6-0
19-9
Mike Washington
Lummi
100 meters
200 meters
4x100 relay
4x400 relay
11.55
22.87
43.91
3:36.37
James Williams
Lummi
Shot put
42-4
Class 2A/3A/4A Ambulatory
Athlete
School
Event
Mark
Spencer Asakura
Sehome
100 meters
200 meters
400 meters
Shot put
15.83
33.87
1:14.54
16-4
Class 1A/2B/1B wheelchair
Athlete
School
Event
Mark
Grace Hanson
Mount Baker
100 meters
400 meters
Discus
29.31
1:55.70
ND
NOTE: Relay lineups could change.
