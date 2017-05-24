High School Sports

Whatcom County high school golfers have strong first day at state golf tournament

By Tyler Urke

Dane Larsen has played enough state-level golf in his time at Ferndale to know that a rocky start doesn’t mean he’s out of contention. In his third trip to the Class 3A State Tournament in four years, Larsen shot a 43 on the front nine but wasn’t sweating.

“I didn’t play as well as I wanted on the front nine, but I just stayed calm knowing that my day isn’t over,” Larsen said.

A one-under-par back nine propelled Larsen to the cutline of 78 and into the finals Wednesday at Columbia Point Golf Course in Richland. Larsen was one of xx Whatcom County student-athletes to advance to the second day of their respective state tournaments.

Larsen’s first birdie didn’t come until the 18th hole, and coach Joel Wark said Larsen was never able to get comfortable.

“His putter never got hot,” Wark said. “I think he’ll shoot much lower than a 78 tomorrow.”

De Young catches fire for LC

Lynden Christian’s Jake De Young played as hot as the 94-degree weather at the Class 1A Boys’ Golf State Tournament at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco as he shot a one-over-par 73 and finished in ninth place. He also started out shaky as he was three-over-par through the first three holes, but had all aspects of his game working after that.

“I got a lot of putts to fall that I wouldn’t get normally,” De Young said. “I was chipping well and had my short game going.”

Bellingham boys and girls have strong days

Bellingham had a strong showing on both the boys’ and girls’ sides as Jonathan Larson (75), Zach Nolan (82), Sophia Schmidt (84) and Jada French (85) shot under the cutline to advance to the second day of state. The boys are playing at Creek at Qualchan Golf Course in Spokane, and the girls play at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane.

Larson is in fifth place and just two shots off the lead heading into the second day.

Bellingham girls’ coach Brad McKay was impressed with Schmidt and French’s play, especially since both are only sophomores.

“I think they’re both pleased with where they are,” McKay said. “Today put them in good positions for tomorrow.”

French had a solid round going through her first six holes, but shot a seven on a par-3 to give her a 41 on the front nine. McKay said it was nice to see her bounce back from that. Schmidt had a “generic, solid round” in which she shot a 42 on the front and back nine.

Ming in best spot to win title, Bergman improves on 2016

Lynden’s Jade Ming is tied for fourth place with a 77, giving her the best shot out of all Whatcom County golfers to win a state title Wednesday.

Ming took sixth place in 2016 as a sophomore and fifth place in 2015 as a freshman.

Clara Bergman of Mount Baker shot an 88 at the Class 1A Girls’ Golf State Tournament at Horn Rapids Golf Course in Richland. Bergman shot an 89 in the opening round last year.

Whatcom County state golf scores

Class 3A boys

Player

School

Score (Pl.)

Dane Larsen

Ferndale

78

Liam Stewardson

Ferndale

83

Class 2A girls

Player

School

Score (Pl.)

Jade Ming

Lynden

77

Sophia Schmidt

Bellingham

84

Jada French

Bellingham

85

Class 2A boys

Player

School

Score (Pl.)

Jonathan Larson

Bellingham

75

Zach Nolan

Bellingham

82

Andy Werner

Sehome

85

Casey Ward

Lynden

85

Class 1A/2B/1B girls

Player

School

Score (Pl.)

Clara Bergman

Mount Baker

88

Sarah Kihm

Meridian

100

Natalie Verry

Mount Baker

100

Bria Henthom

Mount Baker

102

Class 1A boys

Player

School

Score (Pl.)

Jake De Young

Lynden Christian

73

Erik Vander Velden

Lynden Christian

87

Jake McKinnon

Meridian

88

Ryan Holz

Meridian

91

Austin Multop

Mount Baker

91

SOURCE: WIAA.com

