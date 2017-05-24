Whatcom County high school golfers have strong first day at state golf tournament

Dane Larsen has played enough state-level golf in his time at Ferndale to know that a rocky start doesn’t mean he’s out of contention. In his third trip to the Class 3A State Tournament in four years, Larsen shot a 43 on the front nine but wasn’t sweating.
“I didn’t play as well as I wanted on the front nine, but I just stayed calm knowing that my day isn’t over,” Larsen said.
A one-under-par back nine propelled Larsen to the cutline of 78 and into the finals Wednesday at Columbia Point Golf Course in Richland. Larsen was one of xx Whatcom County student-athletes to advance to the second day of their respective state tournaments.
Larsen’s first birdie didn’t come until the 18th hole, and coach Joel Wark said Larsen was never able to get comfortable.
“His putter never got hot,” Wark said. “I think he’ll shoot much lower than a 78 tomorrow.”
De Young catches fire for LC
Lynden Christian’s Jake De Young played as hot as the 94-degree weather at the Class 1A Boys’ Golf State Tournament at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco as he shot a one-over-par 73 and finished in ninth place. He also started out shaky as he was three-over-par through the first three holes, but had all aspects of his game working after that.
“I got a lot of putts to fall that I wouldn’t get normally,” De Young said. “I was chipping well and had my short game going.”
Bellingham boys and girls have strong days
Bellingham had a strong showing on both the boys’ and girls’ sides as Jonathan Larson (75), Zach Nolan (82), Sophia Schmidt (84) and Jada French (85) shot under the cutline to advance to the second day of state. The boys are playing at Creek at Qualchan Golf Course in Spokane, and the girls play at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane.
Larson is in fifth place and just two shots off the lead heading into the second day.
Bellingham girls’ coach Brad McKay was impressed with Schmidt and French’s play, especially since both are only sophomores.
“I think they’re both pleased with where they are,” McKay said. “Today put them in good positions for tomorrow.”
French had a solid round going through her first six holes, but shot a seven on a par-3 to give her a 41 on the front nine. McKay said it was nice to see her bounce back from that. Schmidt had a “generic, solid round” in which she shot a 42 on the front and back nine.
Ming in best spot to win title, Bergman improves on 2016
Lynden’s Jade Ming is tied for fourth place with a 77, giving her the best shot out of all Whatcom County golfers to win a state title Wednesday.
Ming took sixth place in 2016 as a sophomore and fifth place in 2015 as a freshman.
Clara Bergman of Mount Baker shot an 88 at the Class 1A Girls’ Golf State Tournament at Horn Rapids Golf Course in Richland. Bergman shot an 89 in the opening round last year.
Whatcom County state golf scores
Class 3A boys
Player
School
Score (Pl.)
Dane Larsen
Ferndale
78
Liam Stewardson
Ferndale
83
Class 2A girls
Player
School
Score (Pl.)
Jade Ming
Lynden
77
Sophia Schmidt
Bellingham
84
Jada French
Bellingham
85
Class 2A boys
Player
School
Score (Pl.)
Jonathan Larson
Bellingham
75
Zach Nolan
Bellingham
82
Andy Werner
Sehome
85
Casey Ward
Lynden
85
Class 1A/2B/1B girls
Player
School
Score (Pl.)
Clara Bergman
Mount Baker
88
Sarah Kihm
Meridian
100
Natalie Verry
Mount Baker
100
Bria Henthom
Mount Baker
102
Class 1A boys
Player
School
Score (Pl.)
Jake De Young
Lynden Christian
73
Erik Vander Velden
Lynden Christian
87
Jake McKinnon
Meridian
88
Ryan Holz
Meridian
91
Austin Multop
Mount Baker
91
SOURCE: WIAA.com
