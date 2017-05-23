These Sehome seniors excel in the classroom as well as on the course

Sehome seniors Abby Johnson and Jackson Schroyer have been selected the 2016-17 Birger Solberg Scholarship winners in honor of the longtime teacher and coach. For their excellence in academics, athletics and character, each will receive a $4,000 scholarship.
Johnson is a four-year varsity participant on the Mariners’ cross-country and track and field teams. She helped Sehome win a pair of state cross-country titles and place among the top three all four years. As an individual, Johnson placed second at state last fall and was third in the 3,200 at state last spring. She is the defending state champion in the 1,600 meters. Johnson also maintained a 3.9 grade-point average while taking a number of Advanced Placement courses. She plans to attend Scripps College in Claremont, California, where she will run both cross-country and track while majoring in Spanish.
Schroyer participated in cross-country, wrestling and track and also was a member of Sehome’s State Science Olympiad. He maintained a 3.88 GPA and plans to major in English at Washington State next fall.
