LC track athletes win multiple bi-district titles

Stephen Cummins, Hannah Rusnak and Jack Vander Griend of Lynden Christian won titles during the Class 2A Bi-District Tournament on Saturday at Woolsey Stadium in Shoreline.
With multiple titles and other top finishes, the Lyncs secured second place and the best score among Whatcom County teams.
Cummins’ title was in the 400-meter race, where he set a personal record with a run of 50.74 seconds.
Rusnak won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.34. Rusnak also won the long jump on Thursday.
Vander Griend won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.46.
Meridian was also well-represented, as Camden Burgess and Payton Lunde won titles.
Burgess finished first in the long jump with a personal record of 21 feet, 2 inches. Lunde won the triple jump with a mark of 35-3.
Colton Kautz of Nooksack Valley took home his second bi-district title by winning the shot put with a toss of 50-8 1/2. Kautz took first in the discus with a throw of 168-9 on Thursday.
