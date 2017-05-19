Think she was successful running for Sehome? Check out what she did in the classroom

Sehome senior Emma Clark has been selected as a recipient of the fifth annual Smart Choice Scholarship by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
Clark, who plans to pursue a degree in education at Stanford, will receive a $5,000 scholarship. Selah’s Riley Quincy, who will attend Arizona, also was awarded the scholarship.
Clark was a standout on the Sehome cross country, basketball and track and field teams, while earning three varsity letters in orchestra. She finished 38th at the Class 2A State Cross Country Championships each of the past years, helping the Mariners to second- and third-place finishes. She also was a member of the Sehome basketball team that advanced to the regional round of the state playoffs in 2015 and was selected the Sehome Female Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year for 2016-17.
In the classroom, she holds a 4.0 GPA and was named an AP Scholar with Distinction after earning a top score of “5” on four different advanced placement tests. Clark also was president of the National Hispanic Honor Society.
Lynden Christian’s Emmalee Bailey also was a finalist for the award, earning her a $1,000 scholarship.
Comments