Sehome tennis ace wins 2A district title

By Tyler Urke

May 19, 2017 7:38 AM

Sophomore Tessa Tapmongkol of Sehome won the Class 2A District title beating Sedro-Woolley’s Kassidee Beuse 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday at Sehome High School.

Although both doubles duos qualified for state Wednesday, Bellingham’s Sophia Lawrence and Alice Hiebert beat teammates Ellie Iwersen and Keara Kintzele 6-2, 6-3.

Sidney Balfour and Ava McIlvaine of Sehome beat teammates Mia Zucchi and Sydney Leiweke 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 to earn the final spot to state.

Class 3A

It was the same result for Squalicum’s Catherine Michelutti as last week’s 3A Wesco South Division Tournament final as she lost to Shorewood’s Sasha Gaeth 6-2, 6-4. However, Michelutti was already guaranteed a spot at state due to finishing in the top three at districts.

