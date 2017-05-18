Ferndale’s Edison takes second in discus at 3A districts

Ferndale’s Gabrielle Edison placed second in the discus at the Class 3A District Tournament on Wednesday at Shoreline Stadium.
Edison recorded a throw of 124 feet, 5 inches, which was short of Edmonds-Woodway’s Vernice Keyes’ throw of 134-3. Edison also placed fourth in the javelin with a personal-record 109-5.
Edison finished second to Keyes in the discus at last week’s 3A Wesco South Division Tournament at Edmonds Stadium. She placed first in the shot put, which she will try to win Thursday.
In preliminary events, Squalicum’s 4x400 relay team took first with a time of 4 minutes, 6.42 seconds. The team includes Chalae Wolters, Grace Oswin, Jamie Dierdorff and Audra Johnson. They will compete in the final Thursday.
The same team took first in the event at last week’s South Division Tournament.
