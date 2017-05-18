High School Sports

May 18, 2017 7:25 AM

Local high school girls’ tennis athletes capture state berths

By Tyler Urke

Sehome’s Tessa Tapmongkol guaranteed herself a spot at state on the first day of the Class 2A Girls Tennis District Tournament on Wednesday at Sehome High School.

Tapmongkol won two matches Wednesday, which set her up to play in the district championship Thursday. The top three from districts earn state berths.

First, she beat Louli Ziels of Bellingham 6-0, 6-0 and then beat Nicole McInerney 6-3, 6-3.

Tapmongkol will face Sedro-Woolley’s Kassidee Beuse in the district title match. The two played in the sub-district final May 9 and Tapmongkol won 7-6, 6-3.

In a rematch of last week’s sub-district final, the Bellingham doubles duos of Sophia Lawrence/Alice Hiebert and Ellie Iwersen/Keara Kintzele will square off in the district final Wednesday. Both doubles partners are guaranteed spots to state. Lawrence/Hiebert won the last meeting 6-0, 6-2.

Class 3A

Squalicum’s Catherine Michelutti will play Sasha Gaeth in the Class 3A Wesco District Tournament championship after winning two matches Tuesday.

Michelutti beat Abby Affholter of Everett 6-0, 6-0 and then beat Anna Burke of Shorecrest 6-1, 6-2. Michelutti lost to Gaeth 6-1, 6-1 in last week’s South Division Tournament final.

