Whatcom County golfers lock up spots to state tournament

Lynden Christian senior Erik Vander Velden shot a career-low 74 and took first place in the Class 1A Bi-District Tournament on Tuesday at Snohomish Golf Course.
Vander Velden shot a 79 in last week’s district tournament and qualifies for state with his first-place finish Tuesday.
Lyncs junior Jake DeYoung sneaked into the field, advancing to state as he finished 22nd. Lynden Christian also had Jake Den Hartog qualify for state as an alternate.
Class 3A
Ferndale’s Dane Larsen finished his Class 3A Wesco District Tournament run with a two-day total of 150, which was good enough for fourth place. Larsen shot a 76 on the first day and improved to a shoot a 74 on Tuesday.
Liam Stewardson also qualified for state, as he shot an 81 and an 80 to finish tied for 13th.
“I thought they played well considering the conditions,” Ferndale coach Joel Wark said. “I’m looking forward to playing in Eastern Washington next week.”
