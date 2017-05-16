High School Sports

Squalicum, Ferndale advance five golfers to second day of districts

By Tyler Urke

The Squalicum and Ferndale boys’ golf teams finished in sixth and seventh place during the first day of the Class 3A Wesco District Tournament on Monday at Walter Hall Golf Course in Everett.

The host Seagulls took the team title with a score of 402, while Ferndale shot a 431 and Squalicum shot a 434.

Ferndale had three golfers qualify for Tuesday’s final round which determines who advances to state. Dane Larsen shot a 76 which tied him for fifth place, Liam Stewardson shot an 81, good enough for 13th and Sequoyah Julius snuck into the top 36 with an 86.

Squalicum had two golfers qualify for Tuesday in Taylor Lenderman and Jason Lowry. Lenderman is tied for 23rd (85) and Lowry is tied with Julius with an 86.

