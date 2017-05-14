Lynden Christian’s Rusnak wins 3 titles during final day of 1A district meet

Lynden Christian’s Hannah Rusnak must have felt right at home during the Class 1A District Tournament as the senior won three district titles Saturday at Lynden Christian High School.
Rusnak had already claimed a district title in the long jump on Thursday, but added to her collection by taking first in the 100-meter (12.33 seconds), 200-meter (26.07) and the 100-meter hurdles (14.23). Her hurdles time set a new personal record.
Also claiming multiple titles Saturday was Nooksack Valley senior Colton Kautz. He set a season record in the shot put with a throw of 51 feet, 7.5 inches and set a personal record in the discus with a throw of 170-10.
Lynden Christian’s David Martin won a district title in the 400 with a time of 51.66, beating teammate Stephen Cummins (51.85). Jack Vander Griend of Lynden Christian won a title in the 110-meter hurdles with a personal record 15.25.
Meridian’s Camden Burgess won a title in the long jump with a leap of 20-1.5. Ashlee VanDenTop of Meridian won a district title and set a season record in the 800 with a time of 2:18.34. VanDenTop also won a title in the 1600 with a personal record of 5:11.15 on Thursday.
Lynden Christian’s Laine DeJong won a title in the 400 with a personal record 1:01.78.
Two Meridian relay teams won titles as in the 4x200 Mali Mack, Malia Clift, Katelyn Barnes and Payton Lunde set a mark of 1:47.95. In the 4x400, Lunde, Barnes, Clift and VanDenTop took first with a time of 4:08.82.
Nicole Whittern of Nooksack Valley took first in the javelin with a throw of 126-04. Meridian’s Lunde won a title in the triple jump with a mark of 35-00.75.
