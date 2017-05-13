Ferndale, Squalicum track athletes win five district titles

Ben Broselle was one of five event winners from Ferndale and Squalicum combined during the Class 3A South Division District Tournament on Friday at Edmonds Stadium.
Broselle, coming off of a second place finish in the Class 3A State Tournament in boys’ javelin last year, threw 159 feet, 2 inches on Friday. Broselle was just one foot shy of Jacob Barnes of Mount Spokane at state last season.
Jeffrey Hanlon of Squalicum captured a district title in the boys’ pole vault with a personal record 14-03. In the girls’ 800-meter race, Grace Oswin ran a season record 2 minutes, 22.37 seconds to claim a first place medal.
Squalicum’s relay team of Chalae Wolters, Oswin, Jamie Dierdorff and Audra Johnson took first in the 4x400 with a time of 4:07.39.
Ferndale’s Gabrielle Edison set a personal record and claimed a district title in the girls’ shot put with a throw of 38 feet.
Comments