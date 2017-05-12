Class 2A Sub-District Track Meet gallery

Athletes compete at the NWC 2A Sub-District Track Meet on Friday, May 12, at Civic Field in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
Athletes compete at the NWC 2A Sub-District Track Meet on Friday, May 12, at Civic Field in Bellingham.
Lynden's Aaron Weidenaar competes in the high jump event at the NWC 2A Sub-District Track Meet on Friday, May 12, at Civic Field in Bellingham.
Bellingham's Iyan Manju competes in the high jump event at the NWC 2A Sub-District Track Meet on Friday, May 12, at Civic Field in Bellingham.
Lynden's Jasmyne Neria runs to a first-place finish in the 400 meter dash at the NWC 2A Sub-District Track Meet on Friday, May 12, at Civic Field in Bellingham.
Bellingham's Claire Campbell, center, runs to a first place finish in the 100 meter hurdles at the NWC 2A Sub-District Track Meet on Friday, May 12, at Civic Field in Bellingham.
Lynden's Tanner Steele competes in the shot put event at the NWC 2A Sub-District Track Meet on Friday, May 12, at Civic Field in Bellingham.
Blaine's Dalton Mouw, center, runs to a first-place finish in the 400 meter dash at the NWC 2A Sub-District Track Meet on Friday, May 12, at Civic Field in Bellingham.
