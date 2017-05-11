High School Sports

May 11, 2017 7:35 AM

Squalicum, Ferndale runners win at 3A Wesco South track meet

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

Three girls track athletes from Squalicum and Ferndale took home first-place medals from the Class 3A Wesco South Track Meet on Wednesday at Edmonds Stadium.

Squalicum freshman Chalae Wolters set a personal record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1 minute, .70 seconds. She beat Shorewood freshman Skye Nephew, who had a time of 1:01.18.

Squalicum junior Grace Oswin took first in the 800 with a time of 2:24.76. Ferndale junior Paige Devine set a season record in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.83.

Squalicum’s girls varsity team finished tied for fourth place with Ferndale with 24 points. On the boys’ varsity side, Squalicum finished sixth with seven points, and Ferndale placed seventh with six points.

