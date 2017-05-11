High School Sports

May 11, 2017 7:32 AM

Squalicum’s Michelutti takes second at 3A Wesco South tennis tourney

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

Squalicum’s Catherine Michelutti captured second place in the Wesco Class 3A South Division Girls Tennis Tournament after losing to Shorewood’s Sasha Gaeth 6-1, 6-1 on Wednesday at Jackson High School in Mill Creek.

By claiming a top-four spot in the tournament, Michelutti qualified for the Class 3A District Tournament, which starts Tuesday at Arlington High School.

Gaeth was the top seed entering the tournament, while Michelutti was the second seed. Both players went undefeated en route to the final.

Class 2A

While the finals for the Class 2A singles and doubles were wrapped up Tuesday, third, fourth, fifth and sixth places still had to be decided Wednesday.

Nicole McInerney of Anacortes beat teammate Sally Vaux 6-3, 6-1 to claim third place. Louli Ziels of Bellingham edged Hailey Peterson of Sehome 6-1, 6-4 to take fifth place and the final spot in the Class 2A District Tournament, which starts at 10 a.m. Monday at Sehome High School.

In doubles, the Sehome duo of Zucchi/Leiweke beat teammates Balfour/McIlveine 6-1, 6-0 to claim third place. Funk/Ulrich of Sehome lost to Riedel/Mathias of Anacortes 6-3, 6-1 which means they just missed a district tournament berth.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game 1:39

Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game
TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships 2:30

TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships
Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title 1:37

Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title

View More Video

Sports Videos