Sub-district singles title goes to Sehome ace

Sehome’s Tessa Tapmongkol completed her flawless run through the Class 2A Girls Tennis Sub-Districts with a win over Sedro-Woolley’s Kassidee Beuse 7-6, 6-3 on Tuesday at Sehome High School.
Tapmongkol collected the title after defeating two Anacortes players, two Sedro-Woolley players and Bellingham’s Louli Ziels.
Third, fourth, fifth and sixth places have yet to be determined. The winner between Anacortes players Nicole McInerney and Sally Vaux will claim third place. The fifth-place match will be between Hailey Peterson of Sehome and Bellingham’s Ziels. Those matches will start Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
In a championship matchup between two Bellingham High School doubles teams, the duo of Lawrence/Hiebert got the best of Iwersen/Kintzele 6-0, 6-2.
Class 3A
Squalicum’s Catherine Michelutti breezed through her two matchups during the Wesco Class 3A South Division Tournament and will play Shorewood’s Sasha Gaeth to determine the champion.
Michelutti had a bye in the first round and then went on to beat Ferndale’s Elsa Ericksen and Shorecrest’s Anna Burke 6-0, 6-0. Gaeth also had a bye and only dropped one game to Olivia Olson of Edmonds-Woodway during her run to the final.
