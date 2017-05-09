High School Sports

May 09, 2017 7:06 AM

Sehome ace advances to girls’ tennis singles sub-district final

By Tyler Urke

Sehome’s Tessa Tapmongkol will play for first or second place after defeating Nicole McInerney of Anacortes 6-2, 6-0 on Monday in the Class 2A Sub-District Girls’ Tennis Tournament at Sehome High School.

Tapmongkol will face Sedro-Woolley’s Kassidee Beuse in the championship after Beuse beat Sally Vaux of Anacortes 6-0, 6-0. The match will start at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The doubles bracket final will feature two Bellingham High School duos. Lawrence/Hiebert will face Iwersen/Kintzele to determine first and second place.

Lawrence/Hiebert beat Balfour/McIlveine of Sehome 6-0, 6-2 on Monday. Iwersen/Kintzele had a tough first set against Zucci/Leiweke of Sehome, but won their match 7-6, 6-2.

The Bellingham doubles battle will start at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

