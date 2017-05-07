Sehome girls’ tennis shines at sub-districts

No team was better represented than Sehome’s girls’ tennis team during the Class 2A Sub-District Tournament as a combination of six singles and doubles matches ended with the Mariners being penciled in as the victor.
On the singles side, Hailey Peterson earned a win over Burlington-Edison’s Claire Pickering 6-3, 6-2. Sehome’s Katie Heilborn beat Blaine’s Addy Hagen 7-5, 6-1, and Tessa Tapmongkol of Sehome beat Anacortes’ Hannah Cross 6-0, 6-1 for Sehome’s final singles victory.
Bellingham also had Louli Ziels advance to Monday as she beat Lakewood’s Faith Dahl 7-5, 7-5.
In doubles, Sehome had three pairings earn wins. Balfour/McIlveine beat Romeis/Boersema of Lakewood 6-2, 6-1, Funk/Ulrich beat Myers/Singh of Burlington-Edison 6-3, 6-2 and Zucchi/Leiweke beat Bellingham’s Reidel/Gass 6-4, 6-0.
Play will resume at 1 p.m. on Monday at Sehome High School.
