High School Sports

May 07, 2017 8:24 AM

Sehome girls’ tennis shines at sub-districts

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

No team was better represented than Sehome’s girls’ tennis team during the Class 2A Sub-District Tournament as a combination of six singles and doubles matches ended with the Mariners being penciled in as the victor.

On the singles side, Hailey Peterson earned a win over Burlington-Edison’s Claire Pickering 6-3, 6-2. Sehome’s Katie Heilborn beat Blaine’s Addy Hagen 7-5, 6-1, and Tessa Tapmongkol of Sehome beat Anacortes’ Hannah Cross 6-0, 6-1 for Sehome’s final singles victory.

Bellingham also had Louli Ziels advance to Monday as she beat Lakewood’s Faith Dahl 7-5, 7-5.

In doubles, Sehome had three pairings earn wins. Balfour/McIlveine beat Romeis/Boersema of Lakewood 6-2, 6-1, Funk/Ulrich beat Myers/Singh of Burlington-Edison 6-3, 6-2 and Zucchi/Leiweke beat Bellingham’s Reidel/Gass 6-4, 6-0.

Play will resume at 1 p.m. on Monday at Sehome High School.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game 1:39

Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game
TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships 2:30

TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships
Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title 1:37

Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title

View More Video

Sports Videos