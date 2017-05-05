They’ve done well on the field, but wait until you see what they did in the classroom

Three Whatcom County high school spring sports programs were crowned academic state champions by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association on Friday, May 5. Lynden Christian claimed the Class 1A title in softball, Sehome won the Class 2A championship in girls track and field and Squalicum earned the Class 3A crown in girls tennis.
The LC softball team is coached by Mitch Moorlag. The 20 athletes on the Lyncs’ roster combined to post a 3.799 grade-point average this spring while going 7-10 on the field entering play Friday.
The Sehome track program is coached by Kevin Ryan. The 50 athletes on the Mariners’ roster have posted a 3.823 GPA while winning a Northwest Conference championship and placing in the top three at the Bedlington Twilight, Birger Solberg Invitational and Shelton Invitational so far this spring.
The Squalicum tennis team is coached by Joe O’Brien. The 14 athletes on the Storm’s roster posted a 3.918 GPA and an 11-5 mark in NWC matches this spring.
They join the Sehome gymnastics team (winter) and Squalicum girls soccer (fall) as Whatcom County athletic teams to win academic state titles this school year by posting the highest GPA in their respective classifications.
Comments